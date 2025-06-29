Declan Caddell praises 'ambitious' Crusaders teenage star after milestone moment
The 16-year-old made 13 senior appearances across all competitions last season, including 10 in the Premiership, as he got a first taste of senior football.
Downey is a Northern Ireland youth international and featured in the U17 European Championship qualifiers earlier this year, coming off the bench for Andy Waterworth’s side against England.
With Caddell continuing to place an emphasis on young talent, Downey is set to get a further opportunity at the North Belfast club this season and the Crues chief feels a maiden professional deal is just rewards for his progress.
“Brandon has worked really hard and I've been monitoring his progress over the last few years,” said Caddell. “Last season, he earned himself a spot in the first-team squad and acquitted himself exceptionally well.
"He is an ambitious young man, and it’s great that he sees Crusaders as the best club to help him further develop, alongside other young players who are recognising the pathways we’re creating.”
A further Crusaders post read: “This milestone marks another proud moment in Crusaders' ongoing commitment to youth development, and we are confident that Brandon will continue to flourish in the seasons ahead. Congratulations, Brandon! We look forward to watching your continued growth in red and black.”
Downey featured in Saturday’s 9-0 pre-season friendly victory over Amateur League outfit East Belfast – a fixture which included eight different goalscorers as Caddell’s men continued preparations for next term.
