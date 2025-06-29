Declan Caddell praises 'ambitious' Crusaders teenage star after milestone moment

Declan Caddell has praised “ambitious” Crusaders teenager Brandon Downey after signing his first professional contract at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old made 13 senior appearances across all competitions last season, including 10 in the Premiership, as he got a first taste of senior football.

Downey is a Northern Ireland youth international and featured in the U17 European Championship qualifiers earlier this year, coming off the bench for Andy Waterworth’s side against England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Caddell continuing to place an emphasis on young talent, Downey is set to get a further opportunity at the North Belfast club this season and the Crues chief feels a maiden professional deal is just rewards for his progress.

Crusaders teenager Brandon Downey has signed his first professional contract. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

“Brandon has worked really hard and I've been monitoring his progress over the last few years,” said Caddell. “Last season, he earned himself a spot in the first-team squad and acquitted himself exceptionally well.

"He is an ambitious young man, and it’s great that he sees Crusaders as the best club to help him further develop, alongside other young players who are recognising the pathways we’re creating.”

A further Crusaders post read: “This milestone marks another proud moment in Crusaders' ongoing commitment to youth development, and we are confident that Brandon will continue to flourish in the seasons ahead. Congratulations, Brandon! We look forward to watching your continued growth in red and black.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad