"He was a leader in every sense – his drive, professionalism, and hunger to win were unmatched.

Declan Caddell has labelled Philip Lowry a “Crusaders legend” following his departure to hometown club Limavady United – and boss Paul Owens feels his side have signed “one of the top midfielders in the country” as they target Premiership promotion.

Lowry, who won three Premiership titles at Linfield and added another to his collection after joining the Crues, made 348 appearances for the North Belfast outfit, scoring 78 goals in the process.

The 35-year-old established himself as one of the Irish League’s top midfielders having won seven major trophies, including three league and Irish Cup doubles, at Windsor Park and also spent time on the books of Portadown before arriving at Crusaders in 2016.

Across nine years at Seaview, Lowry played a key role as Stephen Baxter’s side lifted the Gibson Cup in 2018 alongside three Irish Cup triumphs – Lowry scored in their most recent final victory over Ballymena United.

Philip Lowry has made the move to Limavady United. (Photo by Limavady United)

Lowry will join older brother Stephen in Limavady’s ranks ahead of next season as Owens’ men look to seal Premiership promotion after an impressive first season back in Northern Ireland’s second-tier last term.

"Everyone at the club is delighted to welcome Philip to the club,” said Owens. “Philip has won four league titles and six Irish Cups, so to bring someone of that quality to our club is a massive coup.

"I feel Philip is still one of the top midfielders in the country and having spoken to him over the past two weeks, it's clear he is still as hungry as ever for success and we can't wait to welcome him to the group.

"I would like to thank Crusaders for their cooperation throughout the process.”

Crusaders chief Caddell shared significant success on the pitch playing in midfield alongside Lowry, who made 29 league appearances under his former team-mate in his first season in charge after succeeding Baxter.

As part of Lowry’s move to The Showgrounds, Crusaders and Limavady will play a Benefit Match at Seaview on July 10 and Caddell is confident he will make an impact at the Roesiders.

“Philip Lowry is nothing short of a Crusaders legend,” said Caddell. “I had the honour of sharing the pitch with him for many years, and now the privilege of managing him.

"He was a leader in every sense – his drive, professionalism, and hunger to win were unmatched.

"He leaves behind a legacy that will inspire future generations at this club.

"We’ll miss him greatly, but we know he’ll continue to shine at Limavady United. He deserves every accolade coming his way.”

A further Crusaders statement read: “Lowry’s return to his boyhood club Limavady United is a fitting next step in a remarkable journey – one defined by loyalty, leadership, and lasting impact.

"Crusaders Football Club extends its deepest thanks to Philip for his outstanding service and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his career.