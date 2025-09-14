Declan Caddell praises Crusaders star after 'exhibition' during 'the complete performance'

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell hailed teenage midfielder Josh Williamson for delivering an “exhibition” during their 3-0 Premiership win over Dungannon Swifts – and labelled their showing at Stangmore Park as “the complete performance”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williamson marked his first league start of the campaign by firing home a maiden Premiership goal after seven minutes before Adam Brooks doubled the Crues’ lead in Co Tyrone.

Fraser Bryden emerged off the bench to net his fifth goal of the season as he continues to impress after a summer move from Scotland and helped the North Belfast outfit return to winning ways after three consecutive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson is another top young talent emerging in the Irish League and had the perfect partner in midfield as he played alongside 36-year-old Robbie Weir – an experienced general who spent 15 years plying his trade in England.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

The 17-year-old is a player Caddell clearly loves with Williamson met by a warm embrace and words of encouragement after being replaced in the second half.

"It's a huge moment for him and the family, it’s special,” said Caddell. “For me, I always put him down to that little street footballer, as you'd say.

"He’s comfortable, and nothing phases him. It doesn't matter if he has two or three people behind him – he'll still take the ball, he'll still pass it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gave an exhibition today, alongside Robbie Weir. Robbie, at 36, has run about like a 20-year-old today. He epitomised the performance and was my man of the match.

"I've watched Josh play football from when he was seven, eight years old. I was really keen to get him in the club...we brought him in last year where he hit the ground running, and this season has been a wee bit start-stop for him.

"In terms of the quality, we've been lacking a wee bit of that and a wee bit of composure maybe in the middle.

"I’d no issues throwing him in, as we've seen with a lot of the young lads today. We threw him in, he deservedly got his goal, and it was a great finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's a difficult shot to take on, when the ball is bouncing, it's hard to get your foot over the ball, but he has that in abundance, so I'm delighted for him. I've seen his family after, they're delighted, too."

Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue for Crusaders this season – their tally of 10 is only bettered by Coleraine – but keeping them out has with Caddell’s men leaking four at home on two occasions.

That made their first clean sheet extra special for Caddell and he wants to see Saturday’s level of performance replicated on a consistent basis.

"That's what we've been crying out for since the start of the season,” he added. "The main thing for me was coming down here and getting a clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been leaking goals, too many goals, teams not having to work hard to score against us.

"We thought we were solid today, defended for our lives when we had to, but on the ball, I thought we were exceptional.