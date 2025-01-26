Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell reserved special praise for Jordan Forsythe who “rose to the occasion” after recovering from a costly mistake to score an important goal in Saturday’s 3-2 Premiership victory over Portadown.

The Crues made a rapid start as Harry Franklin put them ahead after only two minutes but the visitors responded before half-time when Rabby Tabu Minzamba caught Forsythe in possession before feeding Josh Ukek to fire home.

Forsythe had the ultimate redemption when he headed his side back into the lead and former Portsmouth midfielder Harry Jewitt-White netted for his second consecutive match to further extend their advantage.

It was a nervy finish as Lee Chapman struck in injury time but Caddell’s side held on to claim three points ahead of a trip to league leaders Linfield on Tuesday evening.

Jordan Forsythe celebrates scoring as Crusaders defeated Portadown on Saturday. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"Fair play to Jordan Forsythe...it's a bad mistake that caused their equaliser but he rose to the occasion and to the challenge,” Caddell told the club’s media channel. “It's a great header which puts us ahead in the game.

"It would have been very easy for him to hide, which I would have probably done as a player!

"He rose to the occasion, led by example, got the goal and I thought we were very good in the second half. The last 10 minutes had a bit of pressure but defensively we dug in and that's what you have to do to get results in this league."

Saturday marked the Crues’ first outing since losing star striker Kieran Offord with the Scotland youth international recalled from his loan spell by parent club St Mirren.

The 20-year-old, who scored 10 times in 21 league appearances during a successful stint at Seaview, is set for a permanent Irish League return to Linfield and if the rumoured deal is completed in time, it’s possible Offord’s Blues debut could come against his former club on Tuesday.

"Kieran has moved on and we wish him all the best,” added Caddell. “You're looking for your big players to step up and deliver with goals.

"We had three different goalscorers and three different types of goals which is positive for me.

"It's a big three points, the boys have a bit of confidence, we have bodies back and we're looking a lot stronger as a unit."

Caddell has delved into the Scottish market since taking over at Crusaders with Jacob Blaney, Josh O’Connor and now Greenock Morton midfielder Alex King arriving at Seaview in recent windows.

Blaney came through the youth ranks at Hibernian and Caddell feels the 20-year-old has excelled since settling back into his usual position of centre-half following a period of enforced change due to injuries.

"I signed Jacob as a centre-half and he has always played centre-half,” he said. “Technically he's a very good footballer and I've used that a bit in playing him right-back, centre-midfield, left of a three, I've played him everywhere, but he is more comfortable there because it's where he has played his whole career.

"I think he has been exceptional and led by example, as did Daniel Larmour and the two boys around them, Jarlath O'Rourke and Mal Smith - I thought they were all very good.