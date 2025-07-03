Declan Caddell reflects on coming up against 'standout player' Diogo Jota in Europe and offers condolences following tragic death of Liverpool star

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell has offered his condolences following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and reflected on coming up against the “standout player” during a Europa League qualifying clash with Wolves in 2019.

The footballing world was plunged into mourning on Thursday when it was confirmed the 28-year-old Liverpool attacker had died along with his younger brother Andre Silva in a car crash in Spain.

Jota started his professional career with Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira before joining Atletico Madrid and made a permanent move to Premier League outfit Wolves in 2018.

It was during his time at Molineux where Jota came up against the Crues on the European stage, scoring the opening goal in his side’s 2-0 first leg win while he also started in the second fixture at Seaview, which Wolves won 4-1.

Diogo Jota helped Wolves progress past Crusaders in Europa League qualifying in 2019. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

Crues chief Caddell featured in both legs of the Europa League second qualifying round showdown and the former Irish League midfielder has reflected on the experience of coming up against a top talent.

"It was an incredible game to be a part of, and Diogo Jota was a standout player,” said Caddell. “His tragic passing has shocked everyone in the world of football.

"On behalf of myself, the coaching staff, players, and the entire Crusaders family, I offer our sincere condolences to Diogo’s teammates, friends, and loved ones."

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and played an important part in last season’s Premier League triumph, while he also won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2022 alongside coming off the bench in a Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

In total, Jota made 182 appearances for the Reds, scoring 65 goals, and also celebrated success on the international stage, winning the Nations League twice with Portugal.

A further Crusaders statement read: “Crusaders Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota this morning.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time.

“Jota will be remembered by everyone at Crusaders for his role in the memorable UEFA Europa League qualifying fixture against us in July 2019.

"Representing Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota scored the opening goal at Molineux in the first leg, helping his side to a 2-0 victory.