Declan Caddell reflects on 'rollercoaster' first season as Crusaders manager with sights set on top-six Irish League finish

Declan Caddell’s managerial Premiership reign began with an August trip to Glentoran and Crusaders will return on Saturday afternoon with the ambition of securing their top-six objective after what has been a “rollercoaster” first campaign in the Seaview dugout.

Crues legend Caddell took over from Stephen Baxter last summer and in his maiden season has the opportunity to seal a top-half finish as the North Belfast outfit look to make their European return.

Their fate remains in their own hands with victory – or even a point – against the Glens enough to remain inside the top-six for the split, but defeat at The Oval combined with a draw between Coleraine and Portadown means that due to goal difference Caddell’s men would slip into seventh on what could be a dramatic weekend.

The season has been full of highs and lows for the Crues, who have won 14 and lost 13 of their 32 league fixtures to date, enjoying an upswing in form across 2025 – the only team to have beaten them in the league in their last eight matches is champions Linfield – but a late Loughgall goal last Saturday means this weekend isn’t quite as comfortable as it could have been.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"There have been a lot of ups and downs and it's been a rollercoaster,” said Caddell. “We've been very, very good during periods and very poor during periods too.

"I always knew it was going to be that way with a bit of transition, injuries didn't help and thankfully they've cleared up.

"You can see a bit more positivity and results going for us when you're able to bring those players back into the squad.

"Ups and downs and I think if you ask the majority of managers in the league this year they'd say the same.

"It's competitive, not a lot between any team in the league anymore and you have to be at your best every week to get anything out of a game.

"It has been learning for me, the players and new players coming to the league...that's all experience that will be positive further down the line.

"It's in our hands and about what we do on the pitch. We just have to lift the boys and work towards another massive game."

Glentoran will also be highly-motivated to secure victory with three points meaning they’ll maintain second spot heading into the split, but defeat could leave the door open for Larne to move into an automatic European spot while Dungannon Swifts are also hot on their heels.

"The games have been coming thick and fast and we’ve dropped too many points recently,” said Glens winger Dylan Connolly. “Now, it’s all about getting back to winning ways and Saturday is a huge opportunity for us to put things right.

"The squad is raring to go again and hopefully we’ll have a few players back from injury, which will give us a real lift.

“The reality is, we’ve only lost once in the league since November, but recent draws - and the defeat to Cliftonville - have slowed our momentum.