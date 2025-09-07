Declan Caddell seeking solutions after watching 'best I've seen from an Irish League club in a long time'

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell labelled Coleraine’s performance in their 4-0 league win at Seaview as “the best I've seen from an Irish League club in a long, long time” – and also conceded it’s taking his new-look squad longer to gel than expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders have been tipped by many to challenge for Gibson Cup glory and laid down another statement of intent as Joel Cooper’s brace combined with strikes from Matthew Shevlin and Declan McManus extended their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men moved into second spot, sitting three points behind leaders Glentoran having played one game less, and have conceded only once across their opening five fixtures while scoring nine times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigning Player of the Year Cooper has made an ominous start to life at Coleraine, netting three times, while the Co Londonderry club were also able to deal with the absence of key defensive duo Charles Dunne and Kodi Lyons-Foster.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Crusaders have now lost four of their opening five matches, conceding a league-high 13 goals in the process, with Saturday marking the second time they’ve leaked four at home this term.

They next visit Dungannon Swifts, who picked up a maiden weekend win at basement club Glenavon, but Caddell has dismissed the notion his side are in any early relegation trouble.

"I wouldn't go as far as saying it's a relegation fight - we're five games into the season, there's 33 left to go,” he told the club’s media channel. “The new group of players are taking longer to gel than I would have wanted and the fans would have wanted, but it's up to me to find solutions, whether it's change of personnel, shape...the bottom line is we're leaking goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the first game of the season, even pre-season I wasn't happy with some of the goals, so the first order is a clean sheet and that's what I'll be looking for next week.

"We can't keep conceding the amount of goals we are and expect to win games. It's stripping it all back, the personnel that have played today I've asked to look at themselves and what they've done. Are they happy with their own performance?

"Josh Williamson came on for the last 10 minutes and showed more bravery on the ball and energy than everybody over the first 80. He will play next week, that's the way it has to be.

"For me it was basics, work-rate, sharpness, game decisions, it was a mixture of everything, but we came up against a different animal today. That's the best footballing performance I've seen from an Irish League club in a long, long time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Flashscore, Coleraine were credited with 66% possession alongside taking 25 shots – nine of which were on target – compared to one attempt on goal from Crusaders in a ruthless display in North Belfast.

"We looked shellshocked, to be honest,” added Caddell. “We couldn't get to grips with them, with their energy, movement, intelligence and quality more than anything.