Declan Caddell thrilled as Scottish star who made 'fantastic impact' signs Crusaders contract extension
Blaney joined the Crues from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian last summer and was one of their standout performers, making 31 league appearances as Caddell’s men sealed a top-half finish.
The 20-year-old is part of a growing Scottish contingent at the North Belfast club – he signed alongside Kieran Offord, who went on to join Linfield in January, while countrymen Fraser Bryden, Kieran McKechnie, Adam Brooks and Elliot Dunlop have all arrived this summer.
Scotland youth international Blaney will have an important role to play in a youthful Crusaders team next season following the departures of Jimmy Callacher (Carrick Rangers) and Daniel Larmour (Glentoran).
He has committed to another campaign with Caddell’s side and the Crues chief was impressed by how Blaney adapted to life in the Premiership.
“Jacob made a fantastic impact during his first year with us,” said Caddell. “His attitude, consistency, and quality on the pitch were clear for everyone to see.
"We're thrilled he’s chosen to stay on and be part of what we’re building here.”
A further Crusaders post read: “Crusaders FC are delighted to confirm that Scottish defender Jacob Blaney has signed a one-year extension to his existing contract.
"The 20-year-old defender quickly became a fan favourite with his commanding performances at the back. Congratulations Jacob.”
