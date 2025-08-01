Declan Caddell thrilled as Scottish star who made 'fantastic impact' signs Crusaders contract extension

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell admits he’s thrilled that Scottish star Jacob Blaney has signed a new one-year contract extension at Seaview after the defender made a “fantastic impact” during his maiden Irish League campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blaney joined the Crues from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian last summer and was one of their standout performers, making 31 league appearances as Caddell’s men sealed a top-half finish.

The 20-year-old is part of a growing Scottish contingent at the North Belfast club – he signed alongside Kieran Offord, who went on to join Linfield in January, while countrymen Fraser Bryden, Kieran McKechnie, Adam Brooks and Elliot Dunlop have all arrived this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland youth international Blaney will have an important role to play in a youthful Crusaders team next season following the departures of Jimmy Callacher (Carrick Rangers) and Daniel Larmour (Glentoran).

Jacob Blaney has signed a contract extension at Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

He has committed to another campaign with Caddell’s side and the Crues chief was impressed by how Blaney adapted to life in the Premiership.

“Jacob made a fantastic impact during his first year with us,” said Caddell. “His attitude, consistency, and quality on the pitch were clear for everyone to see.

"We're thrilled he’s chosen to stay on and be part of what we’re building here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further Crusaders post read: “Crusaders FC are delighted to confirm that Scottish defender Jacob Blaney has signed a one-year extension to his existing contract.