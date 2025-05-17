Crusaders manager Declan Caddell believes new recruit Kurtis Forsythe “fits perfectly into the style and mentality we’re building” after the talented full-back signed a three-year deal at Seaview.

Forsythe has spent the entirety of his career to this point at Carrick Rangers, coming through the academy ranks before developing into a senior star, making 160 appearances for the County Antrim outfit.

The 22-year-old played an important role under Stuart King as Carrick recorded back-to-back best-ever Premiership finishes across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, ending the latter in a European play-off semi-final.

His final Carrick contribution proved to be starting both legs of their recent Premiership promotion/relegation play-off triumph over Annagh United as Stephen Baxter’s side ran out comfortable 8-3 aggregate winners to preserve top-flight status.

Declan Caddell welcomes new signing Kurtis Forsythe to Crusaders. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

It has been a summer of change for the Crues with Jordan Stewart, Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher, Adam Lecky, Mal Smith, Billy Vance and Ryan Kerr all departing.

Jordan Owens has signed a contract extension which includes his transition into Caddell’s coaching staff while the North Belfast outfit also confirmed the arrival of Scottish winger Keiran McKechnie on Friday.

Forsythe is set to further bolster the Crues squad and Caddell feels he’s the perfect fit for what the club are looking to build going forward.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Kurtis to Seaview,” said Caddell. “He’s a player we’ve admired for some time, and he fits perfectly into the style and mentality we’re building here.

"At just 22, he already has great experience in the league, and we believe his best years are ahead of him.

"He brings quality, drive, and a fantastic attitude – we can’t wait to see him in a Crusaders shirt.”

Carrick, who made their first summer signing on Friday by confirming the arrival of Aidan Steele, wished Forsythe well for the future.

"Carrick Rangers can confirm the departure of defender Kurtis Forsythe to Crusaders on the expiry of his contract this summer,” the club posted on their website. “A product of Carrick Rangers Academy, Forsythe rose through the age groups to make his first team debut in December 2020 aged just 18.

“Signing his first professional contract in February 2021, his first goal for the club would come in the Round 1 of the Irish Cup later in April in a 3-0 win over Belfast Celtic.

“Forsythe would go on to make 160 appearances for the ‘Gers across his 5 seasons with the first team, scoring 3 goals in that period.

“A Carrick local, Forsythe would become a fan favourite and inspiration to many young ‘Gers fans.