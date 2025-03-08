Declan Caddell's full focus on 'two cup finals' as Crusaders target top-half Premiership finish
The Crues have won five of their last seven league matches to put themselves in contention for European football with the only two setbacks during that run coming against league leaders Linfield, who ran out 2-0 victors at Seaview on Friday evening thanks to goals from Matty Orr and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Ahead of Saturday’s schedule, Caddell’s men sit fourth with two pre-split fixtures left to play – next weekend’s home clash with Loughgall and a trip to Glentoran.
With only nine points currently separating third-placed Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United in tenth, Caddell knows the importance of picking up results and will be boosted by the return of Ross Clarke and Jordan Forsythe, who missed the Linfield defeat through suspension.
"They are two cup finals now and that's the way we have to look at it,” he told the club’s media channel. “That run in February has pushed us up the table to where we want to be, but we also know a few losses in a row and you're straight back down again.
"Although tonight has been very disappointing, there's no other way than focusing on the next game which is Loughgall at home. We'll come up with a plan because these are two cup finals we need good performances in to get something out of it.
"Ross Clarke and Jordan Forsythe were missing tonight through suspension and they've been two huge players throughout the season - we probably missed their bit of experience and know-how. We will welcome them back for Loughgall. It's one game and cup final at a time."
Reflecting on his side’s performance, Caddell added: "You can be pleased all you want with the first 45 minutes but the bottom line is you get nothing out of the game.
"You need a complete performance every week in this league to get anything out of it.
"I thought Jimmy Callacher was our best player, he was exceptional.
"We just didn't do enough...Linfield came out on the front foot, threw everything at us and struggled to deal with it.
"We lost our way a bit second half in terms of turning over the ball, losing possession and it felt like constant pressure.
"You make a few subs to change things up and give you a bit of life, but it just didn't work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.