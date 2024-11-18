Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Even though Portadown muscled their way into the top six in the league table following their impressive away win over Glentoran, manager Niall Currie insists the threat of relegation is still there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currie’s team turned in a performance of pace and passion, garnished with glimpses of sheer quality, that helped herald three valuable Sports Direct Premiership points.

Not for the first time this season the Ports left it late. When Shay McCartan had his heels clipped by Fuad Sule eight minutes from time, referee Christopher Morrison had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glens old boy McCartan sent David Gyollai the wrong way from 12 yards. Then, with the last kick of the game, Ryan Mayse converted a cross from substitute Ben Wylie, who had picked the pocket of defender Danny Amos.

Glentoran's Dylan Connolly attempts to score in defeat against Portadown on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We are not safe yet,” declared Currie. “We are trying to establish ourselves in the Premiership.

"We are newly-promoted and still learning...we brought in 15 or 16 new players at the start of the season.

“We want to make sure we stabilise the club, not just for this season but for many seasons up ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s the reason I came back to this club – I want Portadown to become an established Premiership club.”

Incredibly, it was Portadown’s first league win against the Glens at the Oval since 2013 – and Currie’s maiden victory over the east Belfast side.

“I know it’s the first time Portadown have won here in 11 years, but it’s my first time as a manager to win here, including my spells with Loughgall and Ards,” said Currie. “So, it was a first for me as well, it’s a real proud day for the club.

"The first Portadown manager to get a win over the Glens since the legendary Ronnie McFall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players were magnificent to a man, they believed in themselves...Glentoran’s best player was their goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai, so what does that tell you?

“We were a constant threat to them...we showed great composure at different times, our game management was really at a high level.

“We totally dominated the first half and should have been coming in at half-time, two or three goals to the good.

“The boys had good mental strength...too many teams come to places like this and they are one-nil down even before they come out of the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told the players to be brave, show no fear – and they did that...when we are on it, we are a hard team to beat.”

Glentoran boss Declan Devine struggled to find the words to explain how his team performed so poorly.

“We didn’t have any control in the game,” he suggested. “It was a scrappy, ugly affair...we were not free-flowing at all, it just wasn’t there.

“I don’t think it was a penalty, but I’m not going to blame the referee for us losing the game. We were more than responsible ourselves for losing the game...perhaps, it was a turning point but, at the same time, we were not at the races and that for me is the biggest factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were way off it in the first half, so we couldn’t get much worse after the break. It was unacceptable...the performance was nowhere near the level we’ve been at in recent weeks.