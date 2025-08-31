Declan Devine calls for Glentoran ruthless streak despite extending unbeaten Premiership run
Both teams approached the game with a 100% winning record over the opening month of the campaign, so something had to give.
It was Stephen Baxter’s side who nudged ahead only 10 minutes before the break with a fine individual goal from veteran striker Paul Heatley.
But just when they were contemplating a half-time cuppa, Jordan Stewart latched on to a Marcus Kane cross and his clever flick gave goalkeeper Nathan Gartside no chance.
Although Devine’s men bossed possession in the second phase, they rarely troubled the former Cliftonville shot-stopper.
“On reflection with the domination we had on the ball, I would expect for us to have a bit more penetration in the final third,” said Devine. “We were comfortable for long periods and had a lot of possession, but possession doesn’t win you games.
“You must give credit to Carrick. They have a lot of experience in the team and were dangerous on the counter-attack, with big (Adam) Lecky, (Danny) Gibson and Heatley. They are all top players.
“Stephen has assembled a really strong squad.
“We are disappointed because I think we can be better. At the same time, there is no fault on anyone. We had three centre-forwards on at the end and they need crosses coming into the box.
“The one time we did put a ball into the box, from Marcus Kane, we scored.
"I’m frustrated more than disappointed. I don’t think we done enough to win the game.
“We’ve got to make sure we have more of a cutting edge in the final third.
“There was a couple of turning points. We had a goal disallowed just after half-time, which I would like to see again. Just before that, we missed a great chance, the goalkeeper made a great save.
“Carrick came and done a job to try and hit us on the counter. They managed that in the first half, although we were disappointed with the goal we conceded.
“But our players showed great character to respond to the setback. They didn’t let it affect them, going into half-time.”
Carrick boss Baxter was a tinge disappointed his boys didn’t leave with all three points.
“We were disappointed with the goal we conceded, right at the interval, we were counting down...there were only 30 seconds to go,” he lamented. “It was a hopeful ball into the box, and we didn’t deal with it.
"To be fair, Jordan made a nice, curved run off the side.
“The boys were really gutted at half-time. I had a chat with them and challenged them to go out and keep doing what they were doing.
“Coming to a venue like this...this is one of the four professional clubs we have in our league. Glentoran are well coached and managed, so coming out of here with something in our pocket is good.
“We had a game plan to make sure we were not easily penetrated and to make sure we closed off all the holes, hoping to spring them on the counter. We did that a few times.”