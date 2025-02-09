​Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree believes his boys had their pockets picked by Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

The County Tyrone side had battled for 90 minutes and it appeared their endeavours were about to be rewarded with a deserved point.

Declan Devine’s Glentoran perhaps created the more clear-cut chances, but it was Dungannon who squandered the big opportunity just after the break when Andy Mitchell was through on a one-on-one with Dan Gyollai but opted to square the ball to John McGovern and the chance had gone.

Dungannon were made to pay for that indiscretion. With the game approaching added time, the ball bobbled around the Swifts penalty area until Nathanial Ferris managed to flick it back to Danny Amos, whose thundering 30-yard drive almost ripped out the netting in the 1-0 outcome.

Glentoran's Danny Amos celebrates his spectacular late goal against Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Victory moved Glentoran to 17 points adrift of Sports Direct Premiership leaders Linfield, although the Glens have played two games fewer.

McAree called the late goal “a kick in the teeth”.

“We were poor in the first half and maybe rode our luck at times, but we competed,” he said. “Being honest, I thought we were better in the second half.

“We had the big chance in that period when ‘Mitch’ (Mitchell) decided to square it...if it had been a better pass, John (McGovern) would have tapped it in.

“I felt in the second half, Glentoran really had no opportunities, it was comfortable for us.

“I thought it (the game) had nil-nil written all over it, no one is going to score.

“It took a worldie to win it for them, fair play to him (Amos) it was a fantastic strike, but it was a kick in the teeth to us.

“We had defended really well throughout the game, Danny Wallace and Dean Curry were exceptional, but you can do nothing about a strike like that.

“As soon as it left his boot I knew it was in. It was so late on, we had no time to recover from it. We have to take it on the chin and move on.

“Although we are so disappointed with the result, I think it speaks volumes about us as a group and as a club as to where we have come from.”

Glentoran manager Devine insists his team have developed a never-say-die attitude and keep going right to the final whistle.

“Our ability to score late goals is something really special...we’ve done it against Linfield, Crusaders, Larne and now again against Dungannon,” said the former Derry City boss. “The willingness and the togetherness of the team is so important.

“I felt at half-time would should have been in front, but Dungannon are a good side; they really asked questions of us and defended really well.

“We were disappointed with the levels of performance, but this team is resilient, they keep going. We have players that can produce a moment of magic, just what Danny (Amos) did.

“When you look back at the end of the season, no one will remember how we played, it was about we didn’t accept one point, we really went after the three.”

Devine admitted Amos’ strike was a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender.

“We all know Danny has that in his locker, he’s a class act,” said Devine. “He’s an outstanding player.