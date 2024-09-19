Declan Devine confident former West Ham United winger will 'prove popular with our supporters' after joining Glentoran
Although the transfer window has closed, Irish League clubs can still sign free agents with winger Parfitt previously spending time with West Ham United before going on to enjoy spells in Slovenia, Iceland, Finland and most recently Greece.
During his time with the Hammers, Parfitt played twice in Europa League qualifying under Terry Westley and Slaven Bilic while he was named on the bench in two Premier League fixtures and also an unused substitute in FA Cup victories over Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool.
He starred for West Ham’s U21 side, scoring seven times in 36 outings, netting in their EFL Trophy success against Football League outfit Northampton Town.
The 27-year-old has made 11 international appearances for Bermuda since debuting against Haiti in June 2022 and netted twice for his country, including earlier this year in a 2-0 victory over Brunei.
“I’ve made it clear recently that there were a couple of positions we needed to strengthen if we could get the right calibre of player,” Devine told the club’s website. “Djair fits the bill on both counts.
"He’s a right footed left winger who cuts in from the left. He is very capable of both creating and taking scoring chances and he will give the forward line a greater balance.
"He’s the sort of lad who will fit in well with the rest of the squad and I think he’ll prove popular with our supporters.”
