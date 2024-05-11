Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Devine remains confident that Glentoran can once again become a “formidable force” in the Irish League and has already started his “reset” in the playing group as he looks to form an identity the club’s supporters can be proud of.

The 50-year-old was named permanent manager last month having initially replaced Warren Feeney on an interim basis, and after a disappointing campaign ended with missing out on European football for next season, Devine has let 10 players leave The Oval with an intention of rebuilding the squad.

Glentoran finished fifth in the recent Premiership season – a whopping 30 points adrift of back-to-back champions Larne – and Devine has spoken on multiple occasions about the changes he felt were needed for the East Belfast club to be successful.

With moves being made in the early stages of his first pre-season at the club, the ex-Derry City chief has some non-negotiable qualities he wants to see in his team and believes the squad he assembles will be capable of competing.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"It's quite damning that there are 10 players and there could still be more,” he told the club’s media channel. “That's a consequence of what happened on the pitch this season and players contracts running out.

"There are a lot of good lads that have been good servants to the club, but there needs to be a reset in the playing side of the club.

"The amount of help I've got since I came in has been incredible, there are a lot of good people working here and a lot of structures at the club are in a very good position, but we now need a team with an identity that the fans can relate to and see a work ethic on the pitch and a style of play that is worked on that can entertain people.

"I'm looking forward to assembling a group so it's very much hands-on at the minute, but I have no doubt with the players that are still under contract that we have an opportunity to build and be a formidable force going forward.

"There are a lot of talented players here still under contract...a lot of our young players are involved in our squad and I'm excited to work with them. There's a lot of potential, but it's going to take a lot of work and effort to get us back to where we all believe we belong."

Devine, who won the Irish Cup as a Glentoran player in 1996, had only departed League of Ireland side Bohemians a matter of days before taking on the interim post at his former club and says it was a “no-brainer” to accept it on a full-time basis.

"It's an institution of a football club and it was an absolute no-brainer,” he added. “I'm very fortunate to be at a club of this magnitude...I've worked for two spells at Derry City, been an assistant manager from 2002-2012, worked in Scotland, won trophies in Ireland and worked at a huge club in Bohemians, but this is right up there - it's a huge club.

"Let's not get away from the fact it has been a disappointing season, but I always look forward and feel I can bring a brand of football here that can compete next season and also bring back our identity.

"Our performances have to go way up...I'm excited about what can be achieved here and I'm looking to build a squad here which can drag us back to where we belong.