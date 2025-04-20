Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine has backed his players to deliver at Larne next weekend and seal European progression after their hopes took a hit following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

Devine’s men now enter a winner-takes-all clash at Inver Park sitting third, two points behind the Inver Reds in a race to secure the Premiership’s final automatic ticket into UEFA Conference League qualifying, which is worth at least €150,000.

While the hosts will be able to settle for a draw, only victory will do for Glentoran, who missed out in the play-offs last term and could still fall back on that route if they suffer defeat.

Devine’s men enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten league run between late-November and mid-February which propelled them up the table, but they’ve won just three of 10 since, allowing Larne, who haven’t lost in nine, to take advantage.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, having picked up victories at the likes of Windsor Park, Seaview and Solitude this term, Devine believes his players possess the quality to get the job done.

"We have to go and win a match and we’ve went to a lot of venues this season and won,” said Devine. "I back our players to go to any venue and have a go.

"The end goal is to get into Europe and that’s the complete focus.

"From where I was at this club 12 months ago to where we’re sitting now...we all know where we were as a club.

"We would like to be out of sight and be in Europe at the minute, but we have to keep striving to get better on and off the pitch.

"The one thing I can’t fault the players for is their real effort and commitment that they’ve put into every game.

"I know what these players are putting into it and I’d love nothing more than for them to win on Saturday and get a due reward.

"Some of the best days of your life are when you’re playing or managing in Europe, I’ve memories that will live with me forever and it has always been the plan this season that was our target.

"We won’t shy away from it now with one league game to go. We have to go to a very difficult venue and make sure we get three points.