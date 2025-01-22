Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Devine is confident that Glentoran are “only getting started” after securing Co Antrim Shield success by beating Larne in a dramatic penalty shootout and dedicated the club’s first trophy in more than four years to their supporters.

The Glens hadn’t tasted competition glory since lifting the Irish Cup in 2020 but Devine has now delivered his first piece of silverware for the East Belfast club and will hope it’s a sign of things to come ahead of their BetMcLean Cup final showdown with Cliftonville in March.

Charlie Lindsay’s thunderbolt in the closing stages looked to have secured victory for Glentoran, but Andy Ryan then slotted home a late penalty to bring the tie to spot-kicks, where goalkeeper Andrew Mills saved from Larne star Levi Ives before January recruit Christie Pattisson held his nerve to slot home a winner.

"We're only getting started,” Devine told BBC Sport NI during the post-match celebrations. “I know what this group has and how far we can go.

Glentoran celebrate winning the Co Antrim Shield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We've went to really difficult venues against tough opposition this year and won...tonight is no different.

"We went toe-to-toe with an outstanding team and showed great character. Our goalkeeper comes in, makes an unbelievable save to keep us in it at 1-1 and they all deserve huge credit.

"It's brilliant - I'm delighted for these people because they've been starved for so long. They've been behind us through thick and thin.

"I said earlier in the week about a bit of magic from Glen Little in the Irish Cup final and Charlie Lindsay in this final pops up. I'm disappointed with the goal we conceded but these people deserve it.

"I thought we were very brave and that tonight is for all the supporters. The owner is here and he sees huge potential in what we're trying to do."

While Glentoran’s ultimate goal is to lift a first Premiership title since 2009 – they trail leaders Linfield by 16 points this term – Devine will hope securing success across competitions creates a winning mindset at The Oval.

They’ve now put together an 11-game unbeaten run and Devine believes something positive is building at the club.

"The fans gave an unreal reception to the players, the players got energy from it and when we're all together it's a wonderful place,” he added. “We've a young academy graduate who gets the goal tonight, we've players coming through the system, agents ringing us because they see something happening here.