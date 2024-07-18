Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Devine is confident latest signing Dylan Connolly will prove to be a “big hit” with Glentoran fans after the experienced winger arrived at The Oval from Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old racked up over 150 appearances across spells in England and Scotland, starring for the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Morecambe and St Mirren before returning to the League of Ireland in 2023, where he worked with Glens chief Devine.

After seeing off competition from a range of clubs to seal Connolly’s signature, Devine has full faith that the former Republic of Ireland youth international has the required quality to impress in East Belfast.

"Dylan is a player that I know well after working together at Bohemians and I know that he was being sought by clubs both north and south of the border,” he told the club’s website. “With his work ethic he is sure to be a big hit with the fans and as a bonus his huge experience will be of great benefit to our younger players."

Dylan Connolly has joined Glentoran. PIC: Glentoran FC

Connolly’s signing comes just a matter of hours after ex-Millwall academy defender Frankie Hvid joined Daniel Gyollai, Wassim Aouachria and Charlie Lindsay as summer arrivals at Glentoran ahead of the upcoming Irish League season.

The 20-year-old centre-back has spent time during pre-season with the Glens having most recently been on the books of the English Championship outfit, while he also enjoyed spells in the youth academy at Fulham and Bromley.

"I grew up in central London and have been playing football all my life,” Hvid told the club’s media channel. “I started at Welling, then went to Fulham for a few years and went to Millwall after I got released.

"I got released there before scholar age and went to Bromley, where I played in the FA Youth Cup, and got a move back to Millwall. Coming to Glentoran feels like the right move for me.

"I’ve heard about it (the atmosphere) and watched a few videos at breakfast and it looks amazing – I can’t wait to play here. The boys were saying the fans are like the 12th man and I can’t wait. It was great to get out and play again (in pre-season friendlies). The boys are all up for it.”

Devine added: "Frankie is a young player who has impressed in training and friendlies over a number of weeks.