Declan Devine confident Lincoln City defender 'will provide real competition for places' after sealing Glentoran transfer

Glentoran manager Declan Devine believes teenage defender MJ Kamson-Kamara “will provide real competition for places” after joining on a season-long loan from Lincoln City.

The 19-year-old progressed through Lincoln’s scholarship programme before signing a first professional contract in February 2023.

Kamson-Kamara made his senior Imps debut in last season’s 2–1 EFL Trophy victory over Grimsby Town and also built up further senior experience in a loan move to Peterborough Sports, where he made 19 appearances in National League North.

He’s the latest addition to Devine’s squad as the Glens look to build on their unbeaten start to the new Premiership campaign ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Carrick Rangers.

“MJ is an exciting young defender who Lincoln City rate very highly and we are delighted to secure him on loan for the season,” said Devine. “For a player of his age, he has already shown impressive maturity in senior football in England and this move gives him the opportunity to continue that development in a highly competitive and demanding environment here at Glentoran.

“He is athletic, composed on the ball, strong in the tackle and has the versatility to operate across the back line which are qualities that fit perfectly with the style of football we want to play.

"What stood out most to me was his hunger to improve and his determination to embrace the challenge of coming here to fight for a place in the team.

“We are confident he will provide real competition for places and further strengthen our defensive options.

"Just as importantly, MJ has the character and attitude to thrive within our dressing room and play his part in the success we are determined to achieve as a club.”

Kamson-Kamara joins Daniel Larmour, Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart, Pat Hoban, Ryan Cooney and Peter Urminsky as a new summer signing at Glentoran.

“I’m really excited to join Glentoran on loan for the season,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to test myself in a new league, learn from experienced players and coaches and play in front of passionate supporters.

“I’ve heard so much about the club, the fans and the atmosphere at the BetMcLean Oval and I’m looking forward to experiencing that for myself.

"The manager and staff have already made me feel welcome and I can see how professional the environment is here.

“The team has made a brilliant start to the season and I want to contribute to that.

"My focus is on working hard, improving every day and giving everything I can to help the club compete for honours.

“I’m grateful to Lincoln City for giving me this opportunity and to Glentoran for the faith they’ve shown in me.