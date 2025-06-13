Declan Devine confident 'there's even more to come' from Glentoran's 'most clinical finisher' after signing contract extension

Glentoran manager Declan Devine has hailed Jordan Jenkins as the club’s “most clinical finisher” and predicts there’s even more to come from him after signing a two-year contract extension at The Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkins joined the East Belfast outfit from Glenavon in 2021 and spent most of his first few years out on loan, spending time at Portadown, Dungannon Swifts and Dundela before being handed an opportunity by Devine ahead of last season.

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals in the Championship for Dundela and enjoyed his best-ever Premiership campaign last term, netting 12 times in 35 league appearances and 18 across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenkins will now extend his stay with Glentoran until at least 2027, following Marcus Kane and Josh Kelly in agreeing a new contract this summer, and is determined to continue improving.

Jordan Jenkins has signed a new contract extension at Glentoran. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“I’m absolutely buzzing to sign a new deal with the club I grew up supporting,” said Jenkins. “Glentoran has been really good to me and I want to repay that faith by continuing to work hard, score goals and help bring success to the BetMcLean Oval.

“Last season was a massive step forward in my career. Coming back from my loan at Dundela, I was determined to take my chance and I’m thankful to Declan for trusting me and giving me the platform to show what I can do.

“This new contract feels like recognition for the hard work I’ve put in, but I know there’s still a lot more to come from me. I’m only 25 and still learning every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to keep improving, keep scoring and do whatever it takes to help the team push forward.

“I’m really enjoying my football and I want to be at Glentoran for a long time.

"I know how much this club means to the fans and it means the world to me too. I’m focused on coming back sharp in pre-season, building on last year’s momentum and doing my part to help the club achieve success next season.”

Only five players scored more Premiership goals last season than Jenkins and Devine feels the service of summer additions Liam Burt and Jordan Stewart could help him hit new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Jordan returned from his loan spell at Dundela, I was determined to give him a chance as I could see there was something special about him,” said Devine. “He comes alive in and around the box, has that natural striker’s instinct and knows exactly where the goal is.

“He grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He is our most clinical finisher and produced some outstanding moments, including that Goal of the Season strike against Cliftonville.

“Jordan’s a local lad who truly understands what it means to play for Glentoran.

"This new deal is a reflection of the progress he’s made and the role we believe he can play in the seasons ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows defenders will be watching him more closely next season and the next step in his development is improving his all-round game.

"He’s intelligent, he’s driven and there’s no doubt in our minds that there’s even more to come from him.