Declan Devine delighted after signing 'tremendous leader' with Glentoran 'assembling a team capable of challenging for silverware'

Glentoran manager Declan Devine feels “tremendous leader” Shane McEleney can make an impact at The Oval after confirming the arrival of the former Derry City and Larne defender on an initial 18-month contract.

McEleney has made nearly 400 senior appearances throughout his career and played in the recent FAI Cup final which Derry City lost 2-0 against Drogheda United.

The 33-year-old, who helped Larne win the Championship title in 2019, has also picked up trophies in County Londonderry and with St Patrick’s Athletic, collecting two League of Ireland Cup crowns.

He represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at youth international level and previously spent time in the United Soccer League with Ottawa Fury.

Shane McEleney pictured with Glentoran boss Declan Devine. (Photo by Glentoran FC)Shane McEleney pictured with Glentoran boss Declan Devine. (Photo by Glentoran FC)
Shane McEleney pictured with Glentoran boss Declan Devine. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“Shane will bring a wealth of experience to Glentoran,” Devine told the club’s website. “He’s represented some big clubs in his career and is a tremendous leader both on and off the pitch.

"His quality on the ball, defensive ability and leadership skills will make him an invaluable asset to our squad.

"I’ve had the privilege of working with Shane before, including winning the FAI Cup together at Derry City and I know how driven and committed he is to success. He will play a pivotal role in what we’re building here at Glentoran.

“His signing reflects our determination to strengthen the squad and bring success back to the BetMcLean Oval. We’re assembling a team capable of challenging for silverware and Shane’s experience and leadership will be integral to that ambition."

McEleney added: "I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Glentoran. The club is a sleeping giant with a proud history and I want to play a part in helping the club return to winning silverware.

“I’ve fully bought into the vision here and am motivated to contribute to what Declan and the team are building. Having met the squad and coaching staff, I can see the togetherness and ambition within the group and I’m excited to get started and play in front of the incredible Glentoran fans.”

