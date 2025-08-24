Declan Devine delighted as 'hugely important' Glentoran star marks milestone moment to put 'icing on the cake'

Glentoran manager Declan Devine admits Josh Kelly scoring his first goal for the club after returning from a year on the sidelines through injury was “icing on the cake” of a perfect week as his side maintained their winning Premiership run with a 2-0 victory over Crusaders.

Kelly joined The Oval outfit from Ballymena United in 2023 after captaining the Sky Blues to an Irish Cup final, and having made 28 appearances in his debut campaign, the 26-year-old started last season in fine form.

However, his progression was cruelly halted after picking up a long-term injury last August, but he’s now back to full fitness and has played a key role at the start of this season to help Devine’s men collect four consecutive wins to move into top spot.

Kelly struck on the stroke of half-time at Seaview, giving his side a two-goal advantage after Jordan Jenkins’ opener, and Devine admits he has always been a huge fan of his versatile star.

Glentoran's Josh Kelly celebrates scoring his side's second goal in their victory over Crusaders. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I’m extremely proud,” Devine told the club’s media channel. “I thought first half we were really dominant, really played on the front foot with a lot of aggression.

“I’m disappointed with our second half performance but that’s only natural after three tough games in a week...I’ll give them a pass for that.

"I didn’t feel we controlled the game as well as we did in the first half, but full credit to Crusaders because they are a good side and have proven that in their first two games.

"Three games in a week, it doesn’t matter how much you train or if you’re full-time, it’s rest, recovery and go again. To keep a clean sheet is massive for us.

"I’m delighted with the two goals we got and I’m over the moon for Josh Kelly because the sacrifice and effort he has put in behind the scenes over the last year.

"When I came in the door I took to Josh straight away because I love his attitude, his desire and his willingness to do anything for the team.

"Already this year he has played right-back, centre-midfield, and he’s a hugely important player for us.

"For him to get that goal is icing on the cake of a good week.”

Alongside winning four consecutive league matches, Glentoran have also collected four clean sheets with Andrew Mills impressing following Dan Gyollai’s summer departure.

Shane McEleney, who joined from Derry City in January, has played every minute for the East Belfast side so far this season and formed a solid partnership with captain Marcus Kane.

Their combined effort has helped lay solid foundations and Devine was full of praise.

"It’s good, but you just tick them off and we won’t get too far ahead,” he added. “I thought Andy Mills was excellent.

"He made big saves at big moments over the four games. I thought Shane McEleney and Marcus Kane were outstanding.

"We spoke about the threats they have all week and the two boys really showed their experience and calmness.

"Moko (Kane) was extremely aggressive in the air and Shane was calm, controlled and read the game brilliantly.