Declan Devine watched summer signing Dylan Connolly shine for Glentoran on Saturday then declared “when he really gets going you'll see the qualities”.

Following an away win at Portadown which got the Glens off the mark for the season with a welcome league victory, Devine discussed the growing group dynamic, search for additional signings and bond with the fans off a last-gasp winner.

But he had an extra smile following the dramatic 2-1 success when asked about Connolly’s impact.

"When Dylan Connolly really gets going people will see how good a player he is,” said Devine. "He's a brilliant lad, he's finding his feet at the minute but when he really gets going you'll see the qualities he has.

Glentoran players and fans celebrate together after Niall McGinn's injury-time goal in victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He's had a wonderful career to date, he's only 29 and I think it was a big coup for us getting him up here because he had a lot of admirers in the League of Ireland.

"Thankfully, because of our relationship, I was able to bring him here...I love working with Dylan because of the honesty dripping out of him.

"I know his attributes and I know his work-rate, he'll be absolutely exhausted tonight because of the sprints and high-speed running he put in...he's a real asset for us."

Devine watched Jordan Jenkins kick off the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes then, after conceding to Ryan Mayse, see Niall McGinn step off the sidelines and on to the scoresheet with an injury-time long-range strike which deceived Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey off a deflection to spark mass celebrations between Glens players and fans.

"I think the relationship with the fans kept us going, even at 1-1,” said Devine. "You see the excitement of the fans going away today, you see the players down with them and that's something we need to continue to build.

"Build relationships off the pitch and on it and we'll be okay.

"We needed a win today, we needed to show character, we needed to show that we're serious in what we're doing.

"We showed magnificent character...we stayed very aggressive in our front play.

"We carried a wee bit of luck with the goal (Niall McGinn) but I thought we deserved that because we dominated for up to 65, 70 minutes.

"But we have to learn when you're so much on top you've got to put the game to bed."

Devine’s continued search to strengthen before the close of the transfer window will not include former Irish League player Ben Doherty.

Devine said: "It's absolute speculation...there's no chance Ben will be coming to Glentoran, he's more than happy and having an outstanding season at Derry City.

"I'm best friends with his Dad, I played with his Dad, I was at school with his Dad but there's absolutely no truth in that rumour at all.

"I think everybody in the UK is fighting for the same players from League One down, Scotland, Northern Ireland.