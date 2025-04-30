Declan Devine feels arrival of former Rangers midfielder at Glentoran 'a real statement of intent'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine believes the arrival of former Rangers midfielder Liam Burt on a two-year deal marks “a real statement of intent”.

Scottish star Burt made his senior debut at Ibrox in 2016 aged 17 in the Scottish Championship and made one appearance the following season in the top-flight against Hearts.

After leaving Rangers, Scotland youth international Burt joined rivals Celtic, where he had previously spent time as a youngster, before moving to League of Ireland outfit Bohemians, scoring 17 goals in 74 outings across all competitions at Dalymount Park.

That earned Burt a transfer to Shamrock Rovers, winning the 2023 Premier Division title and added a second League of Ireland crown to his collection last term while on loan at Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Glentoran Football Club announce the signing of Scottish midfielder Liam Burt on a two-year deal, with the option of a third season. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

In February, Rovers announced they’d terminated Burt’s contract by mutual consent and the 26-year-old is now set for his first step into the Irish League at The Oval.

"I'm absolutely delighted to bring Liam to Glentoran,” said Devine. “I only had a brief opportunity to work with him when I first took over at Bohemians, but even in that short time, I was hugely impressed by his talent, attitude and footballing intelligence.

“Since then, I’ve followed his progress closely. He won the league with Shamrock Rovers and then played a major role in Shelbourne’s title-winning campaign.

"He’s a winner and that mentality, combined with his natural ability, really stood out to me. He’ll add a completely different dimension to our midfield – he’s creative, versatile and a real attacking threat.

“This signing is a real statement of intent from the club and from our owner, Ali Pour, as we continue building for next season and beyond.

"It shows we are targeting the very best players available and Liam is undoubtedly one of the finest midfield talents to have played in the League of Ireland in recent years.

“We are identifying key areas to strengthen and are determined to continue assembling a squad capable of pushing for the league title and challenging for trophies.

"I'm excited to see Liam pull on the Glentoran shirt and I know our fans will love what he brings to this team."

Burt added: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign for Glentoran - one of the biggest clubs in Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

"I’ve played for big clubs in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, so I know the expectation, pressure and responsibility that come with that and I enjoy that challenge.

“I’ve been working hard back home in Glasgow, getting fit again after my surgery, and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch. After recently becoming a dad, this move is the perfect opportunity for me and my family to settle and for me to fully focus on my football.

“When I spoke to Declan about his plans for the squad and the club’s ambitions, his passion and love for Glentoran really stood out – and that sold it for me. He and Paul Millar made a brilliant pitch, and I knew straight away it was the right move.”

“I’ve done my homework on Glentoran and have been hugely impressed by the progress the club has made over the past year.

"Declan and his staff have reshaped the squad and built strong foundations for long-term success. The ambition here matches my own – I’ve come to win trophies and achieve as much as I possibly can.”