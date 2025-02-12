Declan Devine feels Glentoran star has gone 'under the radar' despite being in 'the top bracket' of Irish League players

Glentoran manager Declan Devine feels Fuad Sule has gone “under the radar” this season despite being one of the Irish League’s standout stars and confirmed conversations remain ongoing with his midfield maestro over a new contract.

The form of ex-Larne ace Sule is one of the key factors behind the Glens’ current 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions, which has included winning the Co Antrim Shield, reaching the BetMcLean Cup final and knocking Linfield out of the Irish Cup.

Sule has been a virtual ever-present for Devine this season, playing his part in 23 of their 25 Premiership matches and has also taken on the extra responsibility of captaincy when regular skipper Marcus Kane is unavailable.

With key players including Daniel Gyollai, David Fisher and Danny Amos committing their future to The Oval outfit, Glens fans will be hoping Sule joins them with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Devine confirmed talks have taken place with the 28-year-old about extending his stay in East Belfast but has no doubt that Sule will continue to give his all.

"He said himself that the conversations have been had and will continue to be had,” said Devine. “He's a very intelligent man and he will look at his future closer to the end of this season, and that's fine because we know that we can trust and rely on him one million percent no matter what way he sees his future.

"I think we're extremely lucky to have him and long may that continue."

Sule is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Irish League and was linked with clubs in both England and Scotland in 2023 after helping Larne lift their maiden Premiership title before joining the Glens.

Having gained an insight into what Sule offers both on and off the pitch, Devine feels his star man deserves more praise for the consistency of his performances, which has already helped Glentoran end their near five-year wait for silverware.

"I think he has been in the top two or three midfield players in the league,” he added. “He has been a huge influence for us.

"It's not sour grapes or anything but outside of Glentoran fans I don't really see any praise for him as such. He goes under the radar.

"He has won more Man of the Match awards for Glentoran this season than anybody else - he's an outstanding person and player.

"His appetite, energy levels, his ability...he plays as a holding midfield player and the amount of ground he covers every game, he's such an important cog in our machine. We're very fortunate to have him.

"He's a player that I've known of since his debut in the League of Ireland before he went to England.

"When you come through the door as a manager and you've a player like Sule there, you're rubbing your hands because he's a top, top pro and a player that I feel has a massive future in the game.

