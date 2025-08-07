Declan Devine feels new Glentoran defender 'as good as there is in Irish League' and explains reason behind summer departure

Glentoran manager Declan Devine believes new defender Daniel Larmour is “as good a centre-back as there is in Irish League football” and further explained why he decided to let Harry Murphy depart for Glenavon this summer.

Larmour made over 200 appearances and won two Irish Cup crowns during his time at Crusaders before opting to make a move to the Glens.

With Kodi Lyons-Foster leaving for rivals Coleraine earlier in the window, it’s expected Larmour will have a key role to play at The Oval alongside the likes of Frankie Hvid and captain Marcus Kane.

The 26-year-old, who also previously spent time on the books of Carrick Rangers and Glenavon, has racked up 10 appearances on the European stage and will hope to seal Glentoran’s continental return with the East Belfast club missing out on two consecutive occasions.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Larmour has joined alongside Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart, Pat Hoban, Ryan Cooney and Peter Urminsky, and Devine feels he’s added one of the Irish League’s top defenders to his squad.

The arrival of the aforementioned players has helped offset the departure of key talent in Dan Gyollai, Lyons-Foster and Fuad Sule, who were all named in last season’s NIFWA Team of the Year.

Rather than worrying about those who have departed, Devine is fully focused on the future and is delighted by his transfer business so far.

"I'm looking forward to this year and hopefully getting another three into that team at the end of this season,” he told the club’s media channel. “We've two outstanding goalkeepers again, when you bring Daniel Larmour to the club he's as good a centre-back as there is in Irish League football so I'm really happy with that, and the midfielders we've brought to the club to replace some that have left I'm really happy with.

"All in all, I wish the players that were here last season every success, but it's not really my concern now. I'm more concerned about who we have in the building and how we can bring success."

Larmour’s arrival meant Devine made the decision to allow highly-rated Murphy to leave for Glenavon, where he spent part of last season on loan, in a permanent deal.

While many Glentoran fans questioned letting a talented youngster like Murphy go, Devine feels it was a call that had to be made with the desire to add more experience to his squad.

"Harry is a good player, a quality player, a really good lad, but when Daniel Larmour became available I felt we needed experience,” added Devine. “We've got Frankie Hvid at 20 and Harry at 21.

"When Murph went out he didn't become a free option for us as a homegrown player. I know his dad and I've known Harry for a long time but it's a decision I felt needed to be made.