Having now scored twice in three games across competitions following his Premiership strike against Loughgall earlier this week, which marked only a second league goal of 2024, Glentoran manager Declan Devine hopes “one of the best strikers in the country” Jay Donnelly is returning to peak form.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring after five minutes as Devine’s men defeated the Villagers 2-0 to get back to winning ways following consecutive defeats to Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.

Since arriving at The Oval in 2020, former Cliftonville ace Donnelly has netted 75 times in 161 appearances, including 27 league goals during the 2021/22 season, and Devine hopes recent form, which included a strike in their Co Antrim Shield win over H&W Welders, can be the “catalyst” for Donnelly to kick on.

"It's massive (to get Jay back to his best),” he said. “If you've a fully fit and firing Jay Donnelly I think you've one of the best strikers in the country.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He has really bought into the changes that we've brought to the club and he has been prolific for Glentoran - he has 75 goals - so he has huge potential and experience.

“With Jay, Jordan Jenkins, David Fisher and Wass (Aouachria), we have good firepower. Jay getting back amongst the goals is going to be important for us.

"There's really healthy competition there. He got a goal against the Welders last week too so hopefully that's the catalyst now for him to kick on.

"Jay is not only a really good number nine, but he can also drop in to be a very good number 10 too - his link-up play is fantastic, his weight of pass, his vision to play others in.

"He doesn't get the credit for all of that - he's very good in the air too. His all-round package is something we really want and need to have a successful season."

While Donnelly has inched closer to 100 goals for Glentoran, summer signing Danny Amos netted his first on Tuesday evening, continuing an impressive start to life in the Irish League.

"He's been excellent since he came in,” added Devine. “We really needed him because Johnny Russell was heading on international duty and we really needed someone in that left-back area.

"Danny was someone we had our eye on for a couple of weeks and once we spoke to Danny he was keen to come over.

"A lot of guys we brought in are still working on their fitness because they didn't have a pre-season, but Danny is in good condition and has been able to play every minute. He has fit in really well and he has the potential to be a really good Irish League player."

Devine further added to his squad this week with the signing of former West Ham United winger Djair Parfitt and the ex-Derry City chief admits Glentoran’s business mightn’t be finished just yet.

"I still think we're a couple of bodies short but this window was one of the strangest I've ever had because so many left and it was also about understanding what we needed,” he said. "Niall (McGinn) and Leon (Boyd) going late in the window left us short in a couple of positions and the players we've brought in I'm very happy with, but I do genuinely still believe we could get another one or two.

