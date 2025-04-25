Declan Devine insists Glentoran 'can’t have any regrets' in European race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Glentoran manager Declan Devine insists his side “can’t have any regrets” ahead of their winner-takes-all showdown with Larne in the race to secure the Premiership’s final automatic European spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing 3-2 to Dungannon Swifts last weekend, the Glens sit two points behind second-placed Larne, who know a draw will be enough to secure passage back into the UEFA Conference League qualifiers next term – a feat worth at least €150,000 – heading into the league’s final weekend.​

Devine’s men enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten league run between late-November and mid-February, but they’ve won just three of 10 since, allowing Larne, who haven’t lost in nine, to take advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t have any regrets come Saturday evening,” said Devine. “We’ve got 90 minutes to show what we’re about and we’ve got to give absolutely everything to come away from Inver Park with the three points and secure our place in Europe.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to reach this point and now it all comes down to one game - a straight shootout between ourselves and Larne.

"They only need a draw, but we were always coming here with the mentality to win. In many ways, knowing exactly what we need suits us.

“We know how tough it’s going to be as Larne are a quality side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But every single player and member of staff has to step up.

"We need to be at our best and we need the belief and desire to give everything for the badge, for the club and for the supporters.”

Having missed out on European qualification through the play-offs last term, Devine insists Glentoran must find their way back onto the continental stage.

“Larne are a top side and they’ll back themselves to get over the line,” added Devine. “They’re hard to beat, well-organised and clinical when it counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But so are we and we’ve shown we can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this league.

“We respect Larne, but we don’t fear them. It’s set up to be a really intriguing contest both with something massive to play for.