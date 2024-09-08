Glentoran manager Declan Devine admits John McGovern’s first-half strike which ended his side’s four-game Premiership unbeaten run will “give me nightmares” and says he won’t accept another display like their underwhelming one at Dungannon Swifts.

The East Belfast outfit entered Saturday’s fixture having only lost one of six matches across competitions this season – an opening day defeat to Crusaders the sole blemish – but were wasteful in front of goal in County Tyrone and ultimately punished by a defensive lapse which allowed McGovern to run clear through before sliding under Daniel Gyollai.

"It wasn’t good enough,” reflected Devine. “Then to concede from our throw in and one ball through our back-three is completely and utterly unacceptable...they’ve scored a goal that will give me nightmares.

"We’ve missed one that I can remember from a yard out, we’ve hit the post in the second-half, but the final-third entries just weren’t good enough and to concede the goal that we did is shambolic.

Dejected Declan Devine after Glentoran's Premiership defeat to Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"We have to make sure that level of performance doesn’t happen again because we were anxious, nervous – the work ethic wasn’t there that I demand from my team.

"Today it was a performance I’m not willing to accept...we dust ourselves down and get ready for next week.”

Devine also accepted responsibility for the performance and says he’ll be assessing matters ahead of next weekend’s clash against Ballymena United, who defeated reigning champions Larne at Inver Park on Saturday.

"It’s always at my door – I pick the team and set the tactics out today which obviously haven’t worked because we haven’t scored away from home when he had a lot of possession, we weren’t brave enough to make that final pass and when we did get into the final-third our quality was really lacking,” he added. “That’s something I’ll have to look at this week.

"There’s no excuses – we didn’t do our jobs well enough today and ended up coming away with nothing. Full credit to Dungannon.