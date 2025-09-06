Declan Devine pinpoints moment which 'epitomised the performance' in Glentoran's win over Ballymena United

While Declan Devine was delighted to see striker Pat Hoban mark his first Premiership start by scoring in Glentoran’s 2-0 win over Ballymena United, he believes Marcus Kane’s late clearance which helped seal a fifth clean sheet “epitomised the performance”.

Hoban headed home from Danny Amos’ corner after only 11 minutes before setting up strike partner Jordan Jenkins to double the advantage.

In the closing stages, captain Kane produced a sensational clearance when Jack O’Reilly was poised to pull one back for the hosts from Matthew Clarke’s cross and finish off a sweeping move.

The result means Glentoran retained top spot and stretched their unbeaten run at the start of the new league season to six, conceding only once in the process, ahead of Friday’s ‘Big Two’ clash with Linfield.

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane celebrates after their win over Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Here’s what Devine had to say after Saturday’s win:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"Delighted with it, to be honest, because we knew last year we came down here and we didn't win.

"We also know the quality Ballymena possess and the start that they've had, they haven't conceded a lot of goals, so the players were well up for it.

"We knew coming here that we needed a fast start, I’m delighted with the way we went about our job.

"I was probably a wee bit disappointed at half-time that we didn't take another chance or two. I thought we were very dominant in the first half.

"What tends to happen when you're 2-0 up and away from home, you tend to sit and we kind of sat in and I don't think we asked too many questions in the second half.

"But I’m delighted with the first half, delighted with the application of the players.

"I thought Marcus Kane, our captain, led by example, I thought the one with 15 minutes to go that he clears, getting round and covering and working hard to keep a clean sheet, I think that epitomised the performance today.”

SIGNED PAT TO SCORE GOALS – FIRST START AND HE HAS ONE ALREADY?

"He probably could have had another one, he'd be the first to tell you!

"Pat is consistently working on his fitness to try and get himself up to speed. Towards the end of his Derry City career, he didn't play a lot of games.

“I think when we get Pat Hoban up to speed, the defenders are in for a tough time.

"I've seen him score those type of goals for about 12 years in the League of Ireland. He's broke my heart many times.

“You think you have him and then all of a sudden you look around and the ball is in the back of your net – that's what Pat Hoban does.

"His general link-up play, his hold-up play and his ability to leave JJ (Jenkins) to be able to run in behind, I thought it worked extremely well.”

PAT AND JORDAN FORMING GOOD PARTNERSHIP?

"Definitely, but we have other players, like Liam Burt is extremely unlucky to be left out today.

“We didn't take a risk with Jordan Stewart, even though he was on the bench. We’ve Dylan Connolly, Christie Pattisson, Joe Thomson, Ciaran Coll all to come back. Hopefully we can get them boys back sooner rather than later.

“As I say, the boys are delighted in there because I don't think too many teams will find it easy coming here.”

SHOW YOUR STRENGTH WHEN YOU’RE WINNING WITHOUT THOSE PLAYERS MENTIONED?

"It does, but also the boys that have been given the opportunity have grasped it.

"We're in no mad rush to get people back...I thought Josh Kelly today, coming back to his old club, I thought he was as solid as a rock.

“I thought Cammy Palmer was outstanding, as he has been from the start of the season. All in all, I’m really happy, really delighted.

"It's been a good week – through on Tuesday night (in Co Antrim Shield) and a good result down here today.