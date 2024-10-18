Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While acknowledging that Glentoran still aren’t “anywhere near the finished article”, Declan Devine has praised the commitment and effort of his players which has helped them put together an unbeaten run of five matches across competitions ahead of Saturday’s clash with Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glens have picked up consecutive Premiership victories over rivals Linfield and Dungannon Swifts, who both sit inside the league’s top-three, to move into fourth while also progressing in the Co Antrim Shield and BetMcLean Cup.

Recent success has been built on solid defensive foundations with Devine’s side boasting the Premiership’s second-best record behind Larne, who have played four games fewer, and in six home league matches they’ve conceded just once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think we are anywhere near the finished article, there is a massive amount of work still be done, but I would like to acknowledge all the squad in regard to the last few weeks,” Devine told the club’s website. "The work they are putting in during the games and day in, day out behind the scenes in training is an absolute credit to themselves and to Glentoran.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"The same applies to all the coaching and backroom staff who are also working very hard and have helped create a very professional dynamic around the club.

"This is the mentality a successful club needs, one of hard work allied to a desire to constantly get better. All I can ask for is the commitment the players are giving. They are working really hard.”

Giving a squad fitness update ahead of Saturday, Devine added: "Aaron Wightman is now back in full training with the rest of the squad and will be a boost to us when he’s available to play in the very near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moko (Marcus Kane) and Johnny (Russell) are being assessed for knocks over the next few days so we’ll have a better picture of where they are. Casey Smyth is also very near to a return to the squad and it will be great to have him back also.”

Carrick had lost eight of their opening nine Premiership matches but have since won two on the trot, including a 2-1 victory against Coleraine in new manager Stephen Baxter’s first game in the Taylor’s Avenue dugout last weekend.

"I know we’ve beaten Carrick twice so far this season, but their last two league games have been good home wins over Cliftonville and Coleraine,” assessed Devine. “Those are both good teams so clearly they have got past the poor form of early season and will need to be treated with respect at the Oval.