Declan Devine praises Glentoran efforts and provides injury 'boost' update with young star back in full training
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Glens have picked up consecutive Premiership victories over rivals Linfield and Dungannon Swifts, who both sit inside the league’s top-three, to move into fourth while also progressing in the Co Antrim Shield and BetMcLean Cup.
Recent success has been built on solid defensive foundations with Devine’s side boasting the Premiership’s second-best record behind Larne, who have played four games fewer, and in six home league matches they’ve conceded just once.
"I don’t think we are anywhere near the finished article, there is a massive amount of work still be done, but I would like to acknowledge all the squad in regard to the last few weeks,” Devine told the club’s website. "The work they are putting in during the games and day in, day out behind the scenes in training is an absolute credit to themselves and to Glentoran.
"The same applies to all the coaching and backroom staff who are also working very hard and have helped create a very professional dynamic around the club.
"This is the mentality a successful club needs, one of hard work allied to a desire to constantly get better. All I can ask for is the commitment the players are giving. They are working really hard.”
Giving a squad fitness update ahead of Saturday, Devine added: "Aaron Wightman is now back in full training with the rest of the squad and will be a boost to us when he’s available to play in the very near future.
"Moko (Marcus Kane) and Johnny (Russell) are being assessed for knocks over the next few days so we’ll have a better picture of where they are. Casey Smyth is also very near to a return to the squad and it will be great to have him back also.”
Carrick had lost eight of their opening nine Premiership matches but have since won two on the trot, including a 2-1 victory against Coleraine in new manager Stephen Baxter’s first game in the Taylor’s Avenue dugout last weekend.
"I know we’ve beaten Carrick twice so far this season, but their last two league games have been good home wins over Cliftonville and Coleraine,” assessed Devine. “Those are both good teams so clearly they have got past the poor form of early season and will need to be treated with respect at the Oval.
"But our recent performances mean we should be able to go into any game in a positive frame of mind."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.