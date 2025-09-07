Declan Devine sends 'tough time' warning to Irish League rivals as Glentoran star shows class

Declan Devine has fired a warning to Glentoran’s Irish League rivals that “defenders are in for a tough time” when striker Pat Hoban works his way up to full fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who arrived from Derry City during the recent transfer window, missed the opening stages of this season through injury, but is beginning to show signs of his sharpshooting prowess.

Following on from Tuesday’s brace in the Glens’ Co Antrim Shield success over Ards, Hoban marked his first Premiership start by netting after only 11 minutes against Ballymena United, powerfully heading home from Danny Amos’ corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He turned provider moments later, sending strike partner Jordan Jenkins through to double Glentoran’s advantage and ultimately ensure his side retained top spot while extending their unbeaten league start to six matches ahead of Friday’s ‘Big Two’ showdown with rivals Linfield.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Hoban finished the 2024 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign as top scorer for the fourth time in his career and sits atop Dundalk’s charts, netting 150 times alongside winning three titles.

His arrival at The Oval has provided Glentoran with a major boost – but having watched Hoban closely for many years, Devine is adamant this is only the beginning.

"He probably could have had another one, he'd be the first to tell you!" he said. "Pat is consistently working on his fitness to try and get himself up to speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Towards the end of his Derry City career, he didn't play a lot of games. I think when we get Pat Hoban up to speed, the defenders are in for a tough time.

"I've seen him score those type of goals for about 12 years in the League of Ireland. He's broke my heart many times.

“You think you have him and then all of a sudden you look around and the ball is in the back of your net – that's what Pat Hoban does.

"His general link-up play, his hold-up play and his ability to leave JJ (Jenkins) to be able to run in behind, I thought it worked extremely well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran registered a fifth clean sheet from six league matches at The Showgrounds with a timely late intervention from captain Marcus Kane helping ensure another shutout – a moment which Devine felt summed up their battling spirit.

"Delighted with it, to be honest, because we knew last year we came down here and we didn't win,” he reflected. "We also know the quality Ballymena possess and the start that they've had, they haven't conceded a lot of goals, so the players were well up for it.

"We knew coming here that we needed a fast start, I’m delighted with the way we went about our job.

"I was probably a wee bit disappointed at half-time that we didn't take another chance or two. I thought we were very dominant in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What tends to happen when you're 2-0 up and away from home, you tend to sit and we kind of sat in and I don't think we asked too many questions in the second half.

"But I’m delighted with the first half, delighted with the application of the players.