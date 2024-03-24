"I want players to show why they’re top players...I don’t want them to hide or duck.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke McCullough scored the first goal of Devine’s temporary tenure by smashing home from close range in the 24th minute before a second-half blitz – combined with a red card for Sky Blues midfielder Michael Place – ensured the Glens head into Friday’s crunch Irish Cup semi-final showdown against Big Two rivals Linfield with winning momentum.

Daire O’Connor netted a brace and Shay McCartan also got his name on the scoresheet with all three strikes coming in the span of six minutes.

With cup glory and European football still to play for over the coming weeks, ex-Bohemians boss Devine has been impressed with the star quality in Glentoran’s changing room.

Glentoran's Luke McCullough celebrates after opening the scoring. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"It was much better in the second-half,” he said. “I thought we started it on a real positive footing and the sending off has been a big turning point in the game, but I felt we were starting to flex our authority on the game.

"I felt we were starting to get a good hold of the ball, starting to play into the right areas and I felt there were some really good performances – Shay McCartan, Daire O’Connor, Niall McGinn...very good.

"When you’re able to bring Rhys Marshall, Jay Donnelly and Seanan Clucas off your bench in one swoop it shows you the quality that is here.

"The squad is full of quality. This is nothing to do with me but it’s all down to the players – they’ve really stepped up over the last two matches and shown people.

"There was a lot of unfair criticism of them. They’ve scored seven goals in two games, a lot of expression, a lot of good players and we were able to bring a young lad on from the bench (17-year-old Theo McToal).

"I’m delighted with the application they’ve given us all week and it’s back to the drawing board now for what is a huge game next weekend.”

While the campaign has been a mixed one for Glentoran – a County Antrim Shield final and Irish Cup last-four spot is combined with being 21 points off the Premiership pace – Devine isn’t concerned about what has come before, but solely focused on what’s still to come.

"My only thinking now is to set good standards and that’s all I’ve asked from them,” he added. "There’s a lot of experience in there, a lot of quality and it’s about a bit of harmony and togetherness between now and the end of the year and a bit of expression.

"I want players to show why they’re top players...I don’t want them to hide or duck.

"When you pull the jersey on you work for this club and every game should be massive.

"There’s an expectation that comes with it.