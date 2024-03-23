Declan Devine's interim reign at Glentoran starts with Premiership victory over Ballymena United

Glentoran's Daire O'Connor celebrates his second goal. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Team news:

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, McCartan, O’Connor, Singleton, Sule, McClean, McGinn, Junior.

Subs: Webber, Marshall, Donnelly, Clucas, Murphy, McLaughlin, McToal.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, McCullough, F Taylor, Tennant, Boyle, Brown, Place, Robinson, Barr, McCurry, McCallion.

Subs: Johnston, Whiteside, Gawne, D Taylor, McMurray, McAuley, Hood.

Referee: Keith Kennedy.

FIRST HALF

7: After Brendan Barr is brought down by Aidan Wilson, Michael Place whips in a dangerous free-kick which Aaron McCarey fumbles for a corner. It ultimately comes to nothing.

17: Biggest chance of the game so far as Calvin McCurry is sent running in behind Glentoran’s defence. The striker cuts in and just as he unleashes a shot, Patrick McClean makes a superb block to avert danger.

21: GOAL: GLENTORAN 1 (LUKE MCCULLOUGH) – 0 Ballymena United – Ballymena had made a bright start but they find themselves behind. Bobby Burns’ shot is palmed around the post for a corner and from the set-piece the ball falls at the feet of McCullough and he slams home from close range. All came from Ballymena giving away sloppy possession prior to Burns’ initial effort.

33: Barr plays a ball into the box which Lewis Tennant can’t take under his control and Glentoran regain possession.

43: Shay McCartan is first player into Keith Kennedy’s book. He appeared to win the ball cleanly but cautioned for a potential follow through on Daithi McCallion.

HALF TIME: Glentoran 1 – 0 Ballymena United.

SECOND HALF

49: RED CARD: Four minutes into the second-half Ballymena are reduced to 10-men with Michael Place shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Fuad Sule. His second dismissal of the season (also vs Glenavon in September).

51: Daire O’Connor receives a James Singleton pass, drives into the box and squares for Bobby Burns, who drags his shot wide from a central position.

60: GOAL: GLENTORAN 2 (DAIRE O’CONNOR) – 0 Ballymena – That will likely be game over now as Aidan Wilson is free at the back post and heads James Singleton’s cross into the path of O’Connor, who gets a touch to send the ball past Sean O’Neill from close range.

63: GOAL: GLENTORAN 3 (SHAY MCCARTAN) – 0 Ballymena – Two in three minutes for the hosts. Junior takes the ball to the line and passes across for McCartan, who scuffs the ball beyond O’Neill.

64: Two substitutions for Ballymena as Lewis Tennant and Calvin McCurry are replaced by Alex Gawne and Johnny McMurray.

66: GOAL: GLENTORAN 4 (DAIRE O’CONNOR) – 0 Ballymena – Turning into a procession at The Oval as O’Connor grabs his second of the game, directing Niall McGinn’s cross into the bottom corner.

66: Luke McCullough, Junior and Bobby Burns are replaced by Rhys Marshall, Jay Donnelly and Seanan Clucas in a triple substitution for Glentoran.

70: Substitute Clucas is booked for a late challenge in the middle of the pitch.

77: Huge chance for O’Connor to grab his hat-trick as McGinn dances through the Ballymena defence before crossing, but his effort sails over the crossbar.

79: Double change for Glentoran as Patrick McClean and Fuad Sule are replaced by Harry Murphy and 17-year-old Theo McToal for his Premiership debut.

82: Quick Ballymena free-kick sends Johnny McMurray in behind and he forces Aaron McCarey into a fine save.

86: Brendan Barr and Daithi McCallion are replaced by James Hood and Scot Whiteside for Ballymena.

90: Three minutes of added time.