Declan Dunne proves to be Dungannon Swifts hero as Rodney McAree's side seal historic Irish Cup glory
It proved to be the ultimate redemption for manager Rodney McAree, who was captain last time Dungannon reached this stage and endured the heartbreak of losing out to Linfield on penalties.
The Swifts enjoyed a perfect run as Gael Bigirimana, Leo Alves, Adam Glenny and Brandon Bermingham all scored while Dunne saved from Shea Kearney, who scored an equaliser for Cliftonville in stoppage time, and Luke Conlan.
Coming into the showpiece decider on the back of a record-breaking Premiership campaign, McAree’s men stood up to the occasion with John McGovern’s first half header – his 20th goal of the season across all competitions – putting them ahead.
McGovern has impressed in his debut term at Stangmore Park having joined from Newry City last summer and his cup final strike will further strengthen his case for a move into full-time football with numerous clubs circling, but whatever happens, the 22-year-old has sealed legendary status in County Tyrone.
It was a battling performance which typified Dungannon’s heroics this season – captain Dean Curry, held together by tape and bandages with a knee injury limiting his involvement throughout the campaign, immense under pressure, which further mounted following Steven Scott’s controversial dismissal, alongside partner Danny Wallace.
They also bounced back from the hammer blow of Kearney’s late strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time which left many feeling there’d be only one winner, but Dungannon showed tremendous character.
Victory means McAree’s men will progress into the second round of Conference League qualifying – an achievement worth at least €350,000 – but it’s the memories from an unforgettable day out in Belfast that will stick with the Dungannon faithful forever.
For Cliftonville, they’ll now attempt to join Dungannon on the continental stage through the play-offs with a semi-final clash against Glentoran awaiting at The Oval on Wednesday night.
Despite making just their second Irish Cup final appearance, Dungannon displayed the composure and quality which helped them reach this stage early on, almost taking an early lead when Leo Alves’ dangerous corner caused chaos before ultimately being claimed by David Odumosu.
Moments later another vicious delivery – this time from Andrew Mitchell – nearly found a lurking McGovern at the back post but Reds goalkeeper Odumosu was once again in the right place.
Cliftonville’s biggest chance of the first half came through a piece of fortune as a pre-planned free-kick routine, which didn’t quite go to plan, ended up at the feet of Ryan Curran, but the striker was unable to make desired contact.
McAree’s men found the crucial opener as McGovern leapt highest to head home from James Knowles’ corner, beating Odumosu to first contact – much to the jubilation of Dungannon’s healthy travelling support.
The Reds almost responded immediately as Curran rounded an onrushing Dunne but he was pushed wide before laying off to Joe Gormley who blazed over.
Dungannon were taking full advantage of the positive position they found themselves in, almost catching Cliftonville on the counter multiple times while Knowles’ free-kick on the stroke of half-time was palmed away by Odumosu.
It was almost deja vu early in the second half as Knowles once again whipped in a dangerous corner, which was met by Dean Curry, who watched his glanced header go inches past the post.
A potential match-defining moment came in the 69th minute when Scott was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Rory Hale – replays suggesting there was minimal, if any, contact.
Cliftonville threw caution to the wind after Scott’s dismissal with Ryan Corrigan and Eric McWoods introduced off the bench and almost found an equaliser – the crossbar denying Luke Conlan’s header.
They were rewarded for their attacking approach in the fourth minute of stoppage time – Kearney striking home a beauty from long range after Dunne had denied substitute Axel Piesold seconds earlier.
As expected, it was one-way traffic in the opening stages of extra-time as 10-man Dungannon began to tire and Dunne was required once again to stop Odhran Casey’s goalbound header.
Cliftonville looked to have it won in the dying moments as McWoods unleashed from close range, but a stunning block from the brilliant Bigirimana denied what was a certain goal.
Dunne’s decisive save from Conlan’s strike sealed glory with McAree sinking to his knees and the thousands of Dungannon fans savouring history.
