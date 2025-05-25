Departing defender Calum Birney believes Glenavon are “in great hands” with Paddy McLaughlin at the helm and predicts the Lurgan Blues will improve further next season.

The County Armagh outfit confirmed on Friday that Birney, who joined from Glentoran in 2020 and made 92 appearances, is leaving the club upon expiry of his contract, joining fellow centre-back Mark Haughey as a summer departure from Mourneview Park.

Glenavon finished 10th in last season’s Premiership but their form picked up following the November appointment of former Cliftonville chief McLaughlin, winning nine and drawing four of their final 21 league matches to ultimately finish 24 points clear of relegated Loughgall.

Birney was limited to only two top-flight outings last term through injury, including a cameo appearance in the final match of the season as McLaughlin’s men defeated Carrick Rangers 4-0, and he’s confident the club will continue to progress.

Calum Birney with Glenavon manager Paddy McLoughlin. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

“It is unfortunate that I wasn’t able to play as often during my final season as I would have liked,” he said. “But I leave with good memories.

"It was a very enjoyable part of my career.

“Glenavon is a great club, and it is in great hands. Paddy has done a fabulous job in his first six months and will, I am sure, do even better next season.

"I am looking forward to returning as a spectator and cheering on the team. Thank you everyone.”

Glenavon have moved quickly to strengthen ahead of next season with Oran O’Kane, Jordan McMullan, Kris Lowe, Luke Cartwright and Paddy Burns all arriving in Lurgan.

Burns, who won an Irish Cup crown at Cliftonville in 2023 before joining Coleraine, is the latest to arrive and also feels McLaughlin is the perfect man to take Glenavon forward.

“I played with Colin (Coates, coach) during his spell at Glenavon,” said Burns. “I’m excited to work under him.

"He has achieved everything in the game, including playing at international level. There is no one better to learn from.

“I don’t know Paddy well yet, but I know players who played under him at Cliftonville, and they all speak very highly of him.