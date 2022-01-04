Diarmuid O’Carroll appointed assistant manager at Morecambe

O'Carroll, who played for the Shrimps in 2008/09, rejoined the club last summer alongside boss Stephen Robinson.

The pair had previously worked together at Motherwell and O'Carroll is relishing the opportunity to work closely with the Northern Irish man again.

“From my point-of-view, I’m excited, I came in with the manager, ultimately came into a system as a First-Team Coach initially, so for me and I’m sure for the manager, not a whole pile will change from our day-to-day working," O'Carroll told the Morecambe website.

Diarmuid O’Carroll joined the Shrimps in the summer as First-Team coach

“I’m delighted, it’s a fantastic one for me, a bit of pride to have once been playing here, being First-Team Coach and now Assistant Manager, so [I’m] delighted.

“From his [Stephen Robinson’s] point of view, I know what he wants, I’ve worked with him before, so it allows me to have a little bit more influence on things, potentially with staff and with the academy, it puts more responsibility on my door which is brilliant.

“I can try and drive certain things that he likes, and he wants because he doesn’t have the time to do it, he’s enough balls in the air trying to get points and look at transfer windows and different things like that, so it allows me to crack on with the other stuff and take a little bit off his plate if possible.”

Robinson is looking forward to working alongside O'Carroll.

“I brought Diarmuid to the football club, I knew what he could bring to it, he’s a fantastic coach," he said.