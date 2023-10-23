​Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has singled out the league leaders’ spirit on show behind Friday’s high-stakes Solitude victory over Cliftonville.

​Chris McKee settled the Premiership clash with a single strike on 77 minutes to leave David Healy’s side sitting in a commanding position at the head of the league standings.

"I think when you come to Solitude, in my experience over the years, that’s what it’s going to be (a battle),” said Mulgrew on the official Linfield social media platforms. "It’s a really, really difficult venue to come to...they’ve a really, really good home record.

"They obviously have a history of being a good side at home.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew celebrates with goal-scorer Chris McKee following Friday's final whistle and victory over Cliftonville. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

"So we knew we had to dig in and obviously win the battle, first and foremost.

"We had to do the same against Carrick at a difficult venue.

"It would be fair enough to say we didn’t reach the heights we can do and have done but you’re coming to venues like this and having to win football matches in different ways...maybe ways that let us down last year.

"Obviously this year we are grinding them out and keeping clean sheets and that’s what won us the game tonight."

Following the weekend programme, Linfield now enjoy a seven-point advantage over Crusaders with Cliftonville one back in third.

Mulgrew added: "It’s important to say we’re not going to get carried away but would everybody like to be in our position? Absolutely.

"It hasn’t been easy getting into this position that we’re in at the minute and as we always say there’s a lot of games to be played and a lot of games to be won.

"We would rather be in the position we’re in now going in to finish another month with one game left and off the back of some really, really good performances and really, really good results.

"Hopefully we’ll try to keep building and work towards what’s going to be another big game on Saturday.”

The hard-earned win featured 37-year-old Mulgrew on the pitch from first whistle to final.