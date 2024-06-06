Northern Ireland's Dion Charles with Denmark's Andreas Christensen. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Bolton forward Dion Charles has withdrawn from Northern Ireland’s squad ahead of the friendlies against Spain and Andorra.

Charles has suffered a recurrence of a knee injury which limited his club appearances towards the end of the League One season.

Northern Ireland have been training in Murcia ahead of the game against Spain, which will be played in Mallorca on Saturday.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said: “The players and staff have had a great week training and preparing for the important friendly against Spain.

“Some players came in later to the camp because of their club schedules. We have a full bill of health other than Dion, who had to withdraw due to the knee injury that he had.

“Dion has left the camp, which is obviously the right thing for him to do, and we send him our best wishes. This has left us with a squad of 25 players.”

After playing Euro 2024 hopefuls Spain, Northern Ireland will play Andorra in Murcia on June 11.

O’Neill added: “We have had a really good six or seven days. We have a good young group who are bonding well, training well together, and spending their downtime wisely whilst working hard on the pitch.