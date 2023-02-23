Glackin is alleged to have breached Article 27.2 of the Irish FA disciplinary code, which states: "Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

“Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed. Where the perpetrator is a player a minimum fine of £500 will be imposed on senior clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a massive blow for Coleraine, who have also been fined £500 and are now set to take on Linfield in the Irish League Cup final at Windsor Park next month without Glackin.

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin in action against Glentoran

He has scored three goals in 24 league appearances for the Bannsiders this season.

The 28-year-old had just recently returned from suspension after being red carded against Carrick Rangers on January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, following objects being thrown onto The Oval pitch during a recent 3-0 Danske Bank Premiership defeat to Glentoran, Linfield fans are set to be banned from attending their home clash with Newry City on March 18.

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and captain Marcus Kane were allegedly struck with the game stopped twice while Blues boss David Healy said at the time that it was “a poor, poor night” for Linfield on and off the pitch.

“Linfield FC notes the correspondence received from the IFA disciplinary committee,” Linfield said on their official website. “The club will consider the findings and provide an update in due course.”