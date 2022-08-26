Don Stirling: Sky blues pay tribute to 'Mr Ballymena United'
Ballymena United have paid tribute to vice-chairman Don Stirling, who has passed away after a short illness.
Mr Stirling was a well-known figure in Irish League circles and "devoted a literal lifetime" to his beloved Sky Blues.
In a statement released on Friday morning the club said it would in time find an appropriate way to "celebrate his life and love for our club".
The full statement said: "It is with most profound sadness that we announce the passing of vice-chairman Don Stirling after a short illness.
"Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community, and in time we'll find the most appropriate way to celebrate his life and love for our club.
"In the meantime we will pray for and support Marlinda and the family circle and take time to grieve this loss, which will leave an irreplaceable gap in our hearts.
"Thank you Don for everything you have been to us, Mr. Ballymena United."