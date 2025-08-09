Donal Rocks Ballymena United's goal hero as long-range stunner sets up Irish League win over Glenavon

Donal Rocks was the unlikely goal hero for Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon as his second half stunner helped Jim Ervin’s side kick-off their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The 25-year-old, who had scored two league goals coming into the fixture, put the Sky Blues ahead on the stroke of half-time, prodding home Matthew Clarke’s delightful cross at the back post.

His second was sensational, unleashing from at least 30 yards and catching out Glenavon debutant Jacob Carney as the ball bounced off the crossbar and in – much to the delight of the travelling support.

It’s a welcome victory for Ballymena, who lost their opening four matches of last season before going on to win eight consecutive fixtures.

Glenavon handed club debuts to eight players – five starters and three off the bench – and Paddy McLaughlin will hope they can gel quickly.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAM NEWS

Glenavon: Carney, Murphy, McKeown (C), McClelland, Wilson, Burns, Carlin, Malone, Mallon, Smith, McGovern.

Donal Rocks scored twice for Ballymena United against Glenavon on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Subs: Byrne, McMullan, McDaid, Baird, Lowe, Lomboto, O'Connor.

Ballymena United: O'Neill (C), Toure, Gould, O'Donnell, Clarke, Thompson, McEleney, Rocks, Corbally, Kennedy, McCurry.

Subs: Breen, Nelson, McCallion, O'Reilly, O'Connor, Jarvis, Edogun.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

FIRST HALF

10: Brilliant through ball from Ben Kennedy finds Calvin McCurry after Ballymena launched a counter, but his shot is tame and the official then raises his flag for offside.

12: Confusion in the Ballymena backline after Jack Malone had robbed possession for Glenavon in midfield before linking up with Paul McGovern, but they eventually clear their lines.

16: Former Glenavon full-back David Toure is welcomed back to Mourneview Park with jeers from the crowd. He crosses into the box for Donal Rocks, who blazes over the crossbar.

25: McGovern squeezes between Ballymena defenders and latches onto the ball, but Ali Gould comes across the clear the danger in time. The young Glenavon striker is down receiving treatment.

28: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Sean Carlin for dragging down Kian Corbally.

30: Kennedy almost catches out Jacob Carney at the near post with a lovely flicked effort after fending off Barney McKeown, and despite the Ballymena fans at the far side thinking it’s in, the ball hits the side netting.

36: Gould makes a supporting run and when fed sends in a dangerous ball across goal – Carney smothers. Seconds later Matthew Clarke is booked for a foul on McGovern.

40: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (DONAL ROCKS) – In a game that has lacked any chances, Ballymena take the lead as Rocks stretches to convert Clarke’s delightful floated cross at the back post. 1-0.

HALF TIME: GLENAVON 0 – 1 BALLYMENA UNITED.

Double change at the break for Glenavon as Francely Lomboto and Kris Lowe replace Paul McGovern and Harry Murphy.

SECOND HALF

52: McKeown meets Jack Malone’s corner but Ballymena do well to clear. Glenavon been much better in the second half so far.

57: Stephen Mallon cuts inside off the right and after feeding the ball centrally, the former Cliftonville winger is taken out by Joel Thompson, who is booked. Malone fires the free-kick over the bar from promising position.

60: Gould the latest player into the book for taking down Kyle McClelland.

64: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (DONAL ROCKS) – What a goal! From absolutely nothing, Rocks unleashes a shot from around 30 yards – maybe more – and it catches Carney out. Ball deflects off the crossbar and in, Early contender for Goal of the Season! 2-0.

71: McClelland is booked for something he said to referee Declan Hassan before Calvin McCurry is replaced by Success Edogun for the visitors.

80: Rocks, who had scored two Premiership goals prior to this afternoon, won’t get his hat-trick as he’s replaced by Aaron Jarvis.

90: Five minutes of added time.