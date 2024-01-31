Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 18-year-old has made seven league appearances for Doncaster this season after initially breaking through at just 16 and was set to join David Healy’s side to bolster their Premiership title bid.

While the move was approved by former Northern Ireland international McCann after conversations with ex-teammate Healy, it now won’t go ahead as Goodman is unable to play for three different teams in one season with a switch to Belfast considered an international transfer.

Goodman played earlier in the campaign for Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity with his last outing for Rovers coming in their 3-0 victory over MK Dons on New Year’s Day.

"It was actually rubber-stamped and ready to go," said McCann. "David Healy messaged me and got in touch and I thought it'd be a really good move for him but unfortunately he's been done by the registration rule of playing for three clubs in a year.

"We didn't realise it was going to be an issue because he'd play just once for Gainsborough (Trinity, on loan earlier in season).

"Now, we could loan him to a National League team over here but if we were to loan him to the Northern Irish league then this rule comes in because it's an international transfer.

"It's a bit sad really for Jack because that would have been a really good move for him. But it is what it is. We are in a rush to find a club for him but it's got to be the right club and I felt it would have been a really good move for him.

"David's an ex-teammate of mine and he'd have got loads of game time in a team top of the league and going for the title and cups. It would have been a tremendous experience for Jack but it wasn't to be."