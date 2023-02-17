​The Glens – who beat ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield on Tuesday night – found themselves a goal behind but showed their clinical edge when it really mattered to run out worthy winners at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

On a wet evening on Warden Street, the visitors went close to making the breakthrough as United didn’t clear their lines from a corner and Terry Devlin’s effort was cleared off the line by Michael Place.

Minutes later, Glentoran would go close again as Jay Donnelly picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and showed neat foot work but his attempt failed to find the target.

Glentoran’s Ruaidhri Donnelly celebrates scoring his second goal against Ballymena United

However, the hosts would show attacking intent of their own and were denied by a world class save by Aaron McCarey. A pin-point cross by Ryan Waide found Sean Graham and just when it looked like his header was certain to hit the net, he was thwarted by McCarey, diving to his right.

Ballymena ended a five match goalless run in the Danske Bank Premiership by taking the lead on 28 minutes. A poor touch by Aidan Wilson was seized upon by Graham and the midfielder burst into the box before arrowing into the bottom corner.

Just after Shay McCartan blazed over the bar from Devlin’s lay-off, Glentoran equalised three minutes before the interval. A cross by Ruaidhri Donnelly went through a sea of bodies and found brother Jay, who converted his 60th goal for the Glens.

By the time the clock ticked an hour of proceedings, Glentoran found themselves two goals to the good as set pieces caused the damage – with Ruaidhri Donnelly profiting twice.

The first was on 56 minutes as McMenamin’s deep cross was kept alive by Wilson and this allowed the attacker to nip in and slot past Jordan Williamson for his first league goal since August.

It was a case of déjà-vu two minutes later as another McMenamin delivery wasn’t cleared and Ruaidhri Donnelly was in the right place at the right time to make no mistake from close range.

The Sky Blues never looked like forging any stirring comeback with Jay Donnelly and McCartan both having sights of goal for Glentoran.

The victory moves Glentoran to within eight points of the top with a game in hand, whilst Ballymena will need to bounce back quickly as they host Larne on Tuesday night.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson, Redman, Whiteside, Kelly, Waide (Tipton ’87 mins), McCullough, Henderson, Gibson (Kane ’71 mins), Graham, Place (McVarnock ’81 mins).

Subs Not Used: Thompson (GK), McGrory, Taylor, Farquhar.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Crowe ’81 mins), McCullough, Wilson, McCartan (Plum ’72 mins), Marshall, J. Donnelly (Purkis ’81 mins), R. Donnelly (Uzokwe ’72 mins), Singleton, Devlin, McMenamin (Wightman ’72 mins)

Subs Not Used: Webber (GK), Murphy.