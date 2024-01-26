Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrick had lost 13 of their last 14 matches against the Reds coming into this fixture, picking up just one win and four draws since 1995, and that miserable record continued as Casey nodded home from a late free-kick – sparking similar scenes to their success against Newry City earlier this month.

In what was a forgettable first-half of action, Cliftonville, who were without Premiership top scorer Ben Wilson due to a calf strain, had their best chance in the early stages as Rory Hale, returning from injury after missing last weekend’s victory over Ballymena United, shot straight at Ross Glendinning following some silky link-up play with Joe Gormley.

Gormley, making a first league start since scoring against Dungannon Swifts in early-December, fell to the floor moments later but his penalty appeals were waved away.

Odhran Casey proved to be Cliftonville's goal hero against Carrick Rangers. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Rory Hale has been Cliftonville’s star player this season under Jim Magilton, netting eight goals, and he tried his luck from distance in the 17th minute after carrying the ball through midfield but again couldn’t trouble Glendinning.

Pushing for a goal before half-time. the Reds had a prime opportunity as Jonny Addis nodded Ronan Doherty’s corner back into the path of his defensive partner Luke Turner in a central position, only for Reece Glendinning to clear the danger.

Carrick made a quick start after the break with Danny Gibson dragging his shot just wide of David Odumosu’s post, unable to add to his season tally of 14 goals.

Stuart King’s men then almost took advantage of Odumosu dropping Andy Mitchell’s cross – an incident which the Reds felt was a foul due to a Steven Gordon intervention, but it appeared that the goalkeeper collided with teammate Turner – and the corner which followed came to nothing.

Rory Hale received the match’s first booking in the 58th minute for dragging down Carrick attacker Nedas Maciulaitis, who was attempting to spark a counter-attack for the hosts.

Albert Watson, making his 550th Irish League appearance, produced a crucial block to deny Rory Hale’s shot from the edge of the box troubling goalkeeper Glendinning and the ex-Larne defender repeated the feat two minutes later, throwing himself in front of Ronan Hale’s effort before Shea Kearney was denied by the post.

James Teelan, who joined Carrick on loan from Crusaders on Thursday, was introduced off the bench for his debut in the 68th minute, replacing captain David Cushley.

Carrick talisman Gibson had another sight of goal after creating his own opening with a driving run, but he could only direct the shot straight at Odumosu.

Reece Glendinning made a crucial defensive intervention to deny Gormley an opportunity to open the scoring after expertly taking down Jonny Addis’ 78th minute long range pass.

Magilton’s men were starting to find pockets of space as they searched for an opening goal with Sean Stewart brought down on the edge of the box by Watson and Ronan Hale blasted the free-kick inches wide of Glendinning’s post.