‘Dream come true’ for boyhood Linfield fan Chris McKee

The 19-year-old grew up a Blues fan as we progressed through the club’s junior ranks before moving on to Rangers.

McKee made a loan move back to Windsor Park in January and has made several key contributions in their title charge, none more so than scoring the crucial second goal against Coleraine on Saturday.

“I grew up supporting this club and playing for it, when the opportunity came about to come back it was a no-brainer,” he said.

Chris McKee celebrates after scoring Linfield's second

“Today scoring a goal in a game of this magnitude to win the league title it’s a dream come true to be honest.

“I just want to score goals for this club, I love it.

“I’ve scored six goals so I’m happy enough with that.

“It was put on a plate for me by ‘Quinny’ all I was trying to do was get it on target and thankfully I did and it went in.

“I can’t really remember it to be honest, but it was a great feeling.

“Winning league titles is what this club is about. I’ve only come in in January, but the lads have produced four in a row and that’s a brilliant record. Long may it continue for the club.”

As for his own future McKee says he hasn’t decided yet.

“I haven’t really thought about the future yet to be honest,” he said.