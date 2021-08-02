Dream draw with Spurs is carrot for Larne to progress in Europe
Larne have been handed another major incentive to overcome Pacos de Ferreira in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after they were paired with Tottenham in the play-offs for the group stages.
In this afternoon's draw Tiernan Lynch's men were handed the dream draw if they manage to navigate past their Portuguese opponents.
Larne travel to Portugal for the first leg this Thursday with the second leg at Inver Park the following week knowing that Nuno Espirito Santo's side await the winners.
Lynch's men have already shown their giant-killing ability knocking out Danish Superliga outfit Aarhus in the last round, but for now their focus will be on Thursday night's game.
Linfield's hope of progressing to the group stages have also been given a major boost.
If the Blues beat Fola Esch (Luxembourg) in the third qualifying round, they will meet either FC Kairat Almaty (Khazakhstan) or Alashkert FC (Armenia) in the play-off.