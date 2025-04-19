'Dream' Dungannon Swifts season, freedom to express and 'he's going to be a big player' prediction - Rodney McAree reacts to Glentoran win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts ended their five-game winless Premiership run with an impressive 3-2 victory over Glentoran at Stangmore Park on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from John McGovern, Leo Alves and Tomas Galvin helped Rodney McAree’s men move into fourth with one league game remaining.

Here’s what McAree, who was named Manager of the Year last weekend, had to say:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought we were very good and played some very good stuff.

"I’m a bit disappointed by conceding the goals...the second one was a poor one to concede – I thought we’d weathered a bit of a storm and had got back into it.

"Overall I thought our play was very good, we created some good opportunities and on another day we could have scored more.”

FELT DUNGANNON ALWAYS HAD MOMENTUM OR BEST OF THE PLAY?

"If the game had have ended 2-2 we would have been absolutely devastated because it was a game we should win.

"Glentoran caused problems and asked questions – they are a very good side full of good players and we had to be at that level to get three points.”

GOOD CHARACTER TO BOUNCE BACK FROM TWO EQUALISERS?

"When you concede the second, in the past we maybe would have folded and conceded again, but we got our foot back on it high up the pitch.

"Tomas Galvin came off the bench and does what Tomas does – he’s a goalscorer, strong, hungry and he puts his strike away very well.”

SENSE OF FREEDOM IN THE SQUAD?

"We try to give them that and allow them to go out and express themselves.

"At times the players need to go out and make their own decisions, they aren’t robots and we can’t just drum everything into them.

"We have an idea of how we want to play and it’s up to them when they go out on the pitch to make their own mistakes as such and try to do the right thing.

"If somebody had told us at the start of the season we’d be going into the final league match looking to finish fourth and in an Irish Cup final, you’d have taken it all day long.

"It’s a dream to be honest and I never expected us to be in the position we are, but we find ourselves here.

"We have to focus on Crusaders next week and try to get a positive result.”

GREAT FINISH FROM JOHN, KEEPING HIS COOL TO GO AROUND THE KEEPER?

"It was a great finish...I thought all three goals were great finishes.

"As soon as John went around the goalkeeper there’s a part of me thinking ‘go down’! He stayed on his feet and he has the confidence to put it in.

"He shouldn’t miss but it’s still a great touch and good finish. Leo’s goal is a great ball from Kealan Dillon, he times it perfectly to find Leo and it’s a great finish.

"Leo should score more so I was glad to see him score and then Tomas’ goal is great too.”

ARE YOU RESIGNED TO LOSING JOHN THIS SUMMER?

"I’ve had a couple of conversations with John in the summer and I know where John is at mentally and he knows where I am.

"I know how good he has been and the level of performances he has been putting in.

"Whatever happens will happen and it will happen in due course, but we will certainly get this season out of the way before any more talk about it.”

THE SORT OF PLAYER WHO COULD THRIVE IN FULL-TIME FOOTBALL?

"He’s a great age at 22, is a fantastic athlete and has a lot to learn.

"He needs to improve in different areas of his game but he’s the sort of kid who will want to learn, want to improve and challenge himself to be the best he possibly can and you can’t blame anybody for that.”

ALREADY HAVE HIS REPLACEMENT IN TOMAS GALVIN IF HE DOES LEAVE?

"Tomas for me has done really well this season, but I know there’s so much more in Tomas Galvin.