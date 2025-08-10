Dream Premiership return for Bangor as Ben Arthurs strikes in Cliftonville triumph

Lee Feeney’s Bangor marked their return to top-flight football with a brilliant 3-1 win over Cliftonville at a packed Clandeboye Park.

Goals from veteran defender Kyle Owens, Ben Arthurs and substitute Michael Morgan had the home fans dancing with delight.

Although the Reds replied through Ryan Curran, which cancelled out Owens’ opener, it was a day that will live long in the memory of the seaside club, competing in the Premiership for the first time since 2009.

It was the Reds who almost opened the scoring on 12 minutes. In a well-worked corner routine, Rory Hale’s delivery picked out the towering Odhran Casey, whose header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Bangor celebrate after scoring to make it 2-1 and retake the lead. (Photo by JonathanPorter/INPHO/Presseye)

The Seasiders response was immediate. Reece Neale’s long punt forward put Jack Keaney under pressure, leaving Ben Arthurs with a clear run on goal.

However, instead of pulling the trigger when confronted by Lewis Ridd, he opted to try and find a team-mate and the chance was lost.

Jim Magilton’s boys had another chance just before the half hour. Tiarnan Mulvenna needlessly hauled down Casey 25 yards out and, when Michael Glynn whipped in the free-kick, it caused mayhem in the Bangor defence.

Ryan Curran tried his luck with a scuffed shot, blocked by Jack O’Mahony, but when the rebound fell to Casey, his thundering drive crashed back off the crossbar, with Gareth Deane helpless.

Again, the home team retaliated and were almost in front on 33 minutes, only for Ridd to pull off a brilliant save. Mulvenna this time was fouled by Hale, leaving Neale to try his luck from distance, but there was no way past the former Derby County shot-stopper.

The Seasiders went close again five minutes later. O’Mahony’s cross was only half cleared to skipper Lewis Harrison, whose shot from distance fizzed inches past the post, but the home crowd erupted four minutes with an Owens opener.

When Casey wrestled Arthurs to the ground, Neale fired in a 20-yard free-kick that Lewis did well to shovel clear. But the rebound was recycled by new signing Stephen McGuinness, whose low cross was tapped home by the big defender at the back post.

Cliftonville required only five minutes after the restart to level things up – a goal that will give new goalkeeper Deane nightmares.

The former Linfield man, under pressure from Jonny Addis, totally misjudged Casey’s deep cross from the left, leaving Curran with a simple tap in. At last, the Red Army had something to sing about.

But instead of dropping their heads, Bangor again had the audacity to forge into the lead with 20 minutes left. It was O’Mahony who produced a delicious delivery from the right that was powered home by the head of that man Arthurs.

They were almost pegged back two minutes later when Reds’ new boy Adebayo Fapetu drilled a wicked 25-yard drive that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Bangor were out of sight two minutes from time. Substitute Liam Burns whipped in a great cross from the left that was glanced home by Morgan.

Bangor: Deane, Neale, Owens, Harrison (Garrett 89), Hassin, Mulvenna (Burns 74), Arthurs (Ferguson 89), Cushnie (Morgan 68), O’Mahony (Mathieson 89), Lynch, McGuinness.

Unused subs: McMahon, Haughey.

Cliftonville: Ridd, Addis, Wilson (Gormley 46), Campbell, Hale, Curran (Falls 70), Barr (Conlan 70), Glynn, Casey (Corrigan 82), Kearney, Fapetu.

Unused subs: Morrison, Pepper, Gordon.