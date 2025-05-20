Linfield chairman Roy McGivern insists the Blues remain determined to keep hold of title-winning manager David Healy amidst interest from Scottish clubs Dundee and Kilmarnock with talks over a new contract already underway.

While Dundee were linked with Healy on Monday evening, the News Letter understands that Kilmarnock are also admirers as they look to fill their managerial vacancy.

Dundee parted company with Tony Docherty this week while Killie are on the hunt for a new boss following Derek McInnes’ move to Hearts.

Healy, who was offered the Raith Rovers job last year before opting to remain at the Blues, has won six Premiership titles in nine full seasons at Windsor Park alongside three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups.

David Healy celebrates winning his sixth Premiership title at Linfield last season. (Photo by Pacemaker)

He has also previously been on the radar of clubs in England and his stock continues to rise after Linfield won the Gibson Cup in record speed last term, becoming the first team to seal glory before the split, ultimately finishing 22 points clear of second-placed Larne.

However, McGivern says no clubs have made contact with Linfield at this stage and they remain in discussions with Healy as they look to tie their boss down to an extended deal.

"There has been no approach from anyone about David,” McGivern told the News Letter. “David has a year left on his contract and the club will be discussing with David about a new contract.

"We’re not aware of any interest from clubs in Scotland and that’s the position at this stage.

"I’m not prepared to talk about contract negotiations because that’s confidential between David and the club. The season only finished a few weeks ago and the players and manager are all having a well-earned break at the moment.

"Those discussions will carry on and once we’re in a position to discuss any more the club will put out a statement.”

Healy signed a new contract extension in August until the end of next season, continuing his successful Blues tenure, and McGivern insists the former Northern Ireland international remains a key presence ahead of their Champions League return this summer.

The fact Healy has been linked with jobs across the water comes as no surprise to McGivern given his record in South Belfast.

"We’ve had a fantastic season and David has a year left on his contract so there’s not any great urgency in this, but we have been having discussions and hopefully that will come to a conclusion fairly soon,” added McGivern. “It’s not a surprise to see speculation.

"Last year there was also interest in David and when you have the record that David has had at Linfield then it’s not surprising that other clubs show interest, but he’s fully committed to Linfield, he loves the club and really enjoyed the success last season.

"He’s looking forward to taking us into Europe next season in the Champions League and that will be David’s focus when he comes back from his break and it’s all we’re concentrating on at this stage.

"Since David came into the club it has been a pleasure to work with him and he has brought us great success. We’re in a good place at this moment in time as a club and you never stand still at Linfield.